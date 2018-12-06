Justin Timberlake Postpones All December Concert Dates

Just hours after he postponed the latest in a string of concerts since late October, Justin Timberlake announced that he is pushing back all of his remaining December dates as his bruised vocal cords continue to mend.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” the post reads. “My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than iwas before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

The eight remaining dates for the year were: Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Buffalo (the second time that show has been bumped), a second Buffalo show, and Uncasville, Conn., with the tour scheduled to relaunch after the holidays on Jan. 4 in Washington, D.C. Most of the previous postponed dates have been moved to February and March, which seems likely for this batch as well.

Timberlake had postponed a concert in Oakland earlier on Tuesday. The pushbacks began when the singer bumped his Oct. 24 date at Madison Square Garden in New York, saying on social media:

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J”