Justin Timberlake Drops Surprise Summer Song, 'SoulMate'

Justin Timberlake Super Bowl
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just in time for some fine holiday fun on July Fourth, Justin Timberlake dropped a surprise single called “SoulMate” on Tuesday. The song is the singer’s newest music since the release of his last album “Man of the Woods,” which came out back in February. Timberlake took to Twitter to share the album art of the track.

The pop star also posted the audio of the song on his YouTube channel, with the description “SUMMER STARTS NOW.” Listen below.

Along with his newest single, Timberlake was also featured in an interview for Complex today, in which he praised Drake’s “Scorpion” album and discussed the possibility of working together again in the future. He said: “There’s like two or three tracks on every G.O.O.D. Music release that I really, really am feeling. I love ‘Scorpion,’ I think it literally just like answered anything. I think The Boy came correct with that one. We’ve talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna jinx it, but we’ve talked about it a lot.”

They previously collaborated on “Cabaret” off of Timberlake’s “20/20 Experience” album. As “SoulMate” is produced by dvsn’s Nineteen85, who produced Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance, and “Too Good,” an upcoming team-up between JT and the Degrassi alum is not out of the realm of possibility. The song also features contributions from James Fauntleroy, Paul Jefferies, Brandon Casey, Brian Casey, Gary Smith, and Lechas Young, according to Complex.

