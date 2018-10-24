You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justin Timberlake Cites ‘Severely Bruised’ Vocal Cords in Calling Off NYC Show

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Timberlake
CREDIT: Courtesy: REX/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J”

He’d successfully sung his way through a gig at the venue two nights earlier, doing his usual two-hour, 26-song set, according to published accounts. Ironically, Monday’s show was a make-up gig itself, following the postponement of a March concert scheduled for Madison Square Garden that Timberlake had put off due to a Nor’Easter.

His spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on whether other dates may be affected on the tour, the next dates of which are scheduled for Sunday in Buffalo and Monday and Tuesday in Tacoma, Washington. The tour was originally supposed to wrap up on January 29 in Denver, before the addition of this MSG makeup date two days later gave it a new end date.

 

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Music

  • Justin Timberlake

    Justin Timberlake Cites 'Severely Bruised' Vocal Cords in Calling Off NYC Show

    Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely […]

  • Jon Bon JoviBon Jovi in Concert

    Jon Bon Jovi Cruise Adds Collective Soul, Grace Potter to Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely […]

  • Jaime Weston

    Universal Music Group Names Jaime Weston Executive VP of Consumer Marketing

    Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    How 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Nearly Bit the Dust

    Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely […]

  • Dash Radio Closes $8.8 Million Funding

    Dash Radio Closes $8.8 Million Funding Round, Names New Board Members

    Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely […]

  • A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN: CELEBRATING 15

    Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Ariana Grande Share 'Wicked' Memories for NBC

    Justin Timberlake has “severely bruised” vocal cords, he announced to fans in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, explaining why he was calling off a Madison Square Garden concert at the last minute. “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad