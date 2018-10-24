Jon Bon Jovi Cruise Adds Collective Soul, Grace Potter to Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Jon Bon Jovi is adding Collective Soul and Grace Potter to the lineup of his Runaway To Paradise cruises.

As previously announced, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform on two excursions — to the Caribbean on April 12 through 16, and to the Mediterranean on August 26 through 30, 2019. Ports of call will include Miami to Nassau, Bahamas and Barcelona to Palma, Majorca. Collective Soul, best known for the mid-90s hits “Shine” and “The World I Know,” join the Caribbean sail, while rock-roots singer and songwriter Potter is on the bill for the summer cruise.

The Runaway to Paradise experience will also feature British pop artist Beth Thornton and the “ultimate Bon Jovi tribute band” Slippery When Wet with additional acts to be announced at a later date.

Both cruises will also feature discussions — among the guest speakers to offer a look behind the music is longtime Bon Jovi engineer Obie O’Brien, Jon’s brother Matt Bongiovi, tour photographer David Bergman and son Jesse Bongiovi, whose Hampton Water Wine will make its menu debut — along with a Jon Bon Jovi Gallery, clothing shop and an at-sea annex of charity JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Said Bon Jovi in a statement: “Ever since we started Runaway Tours, it’s given me such joy to entertain the fans and tell them the stories of where my songs came from. What I’ve realized after all these years is that they’ve found not only my stories, but their own. Hundreds of people have gotten together every time we take off for a destination, and long-lasting friendships are born. We want to continue that tradition in Runaway’s fully-immersive vacation trips.”

Prices start at $1,895 per person for the Caribbean excursion and $2,221 for the Mediterranean sail.