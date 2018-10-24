John Legend, Linda Perry Share New Voting Anthem (Listen)

John Legend and Linda Perry are teaming up to promote voting with their new social media single “Get Up and Vote.”

After posting their own solo versions of the song on Twitter, the pair has encouraged both fans and celebrities alike to share their own versions as a part of a social media campaign aimed at getting people to the polls. “Hey hey, come together/ We can make the world much better,” they sing in their respective versions. “Can’t give up on hope/ Gotta get up and vote, gotta get up and vote.”

Some celebrities have already shared their support, including Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson and Jewel, who tweeted out their own renditions. Clarkson also accompanied her video with a longer message about the importance of voting: “I don’t care who you’re voting for — you’re independent, you’re Republican, Democrat — I’m not about any party right now; I’m just about you using your privilege of living in a country where you can vote,” she said. “If you want action in your communities, you’ve got to be a part of it.”

“I believe in taking control of your future,” said Perry, the hit producer/songwriter and ex-Four Non Blondes singer, in a statement. “Over 90 million people felt their voice didn’t matter and wouldn’t be heard. So I thought it was important to let people no that their voice DOES matter and Will be heard, no matter what their choice. John Legend and I wanted to write a little song for people to do their own version and post themselves. We wrote this while I was on a plane to NY and John was home in LA.

A host of other stars, including Alicia Keys, Jessica Simpson, Natasha Bedingfield, Angel Haze, Sara Gilbert and Cameron Crowe, have also been announced as set to participate in the campaign, which will feature a new song every Tuesday until election day on Nov. 6.