John Legend Sets Holiday Partnership With 1-800-Flowers

john legend christmas collaboration 1-800-flowers
CREDIT: 1800FLOWERS.com

Just call it a legendary Christmas collaboration.

John Legend is teaming up with 1800flowers.com this season to deliver free copies of his new album, “A Legendary Christmas.” From now until Dec. 22, any bouquet ordered from the site’s exclusive “Legendary Christmas Collection” will include a free digital download of the album. Think of it as a little Christmas bonus.

Legend released the album in October, and it promptly debuted at #1 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. Executive produced by R&B and neo-soul singer Raphael Saadiq, the album features both familiar standards and original tracks, and includes collaborations with Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding. The lead single, “Bring Me Love,” was co-written by Meghan Trainor.

john legend christmas collaboration 1-800-FLOWERS
CREDIT: 1800Flowers.com

While red roses are still a popular holiday pick (this one from the Holiday Collection comes in a luxe keepsake Marquis by Waterford crystal vase), the site is also featuring new additions to its holiday canon, like elegant white Calla lilies (pictured above) and fresh, festive tulips.

All of the flowers are picked fresh from the company’s farms and partners around the world, and every floral arrangement is trimmed, cleaned and packaged for optimal freshness before delivery.

Along with a free copy of Legend’s album, all orders from the 1800flowers.com Legendary Christmas Collection include a beautiful vase, gift box and an option for gift messaging. Many of the arrangements are available for next-day delivery, making this a great option for corporate gifting, surprise dinner parties and last minute gifts as well.

The promotion runs until December 22. You can also see more gift ideas, from cakes to wine to succulents, online at 1800flowers.com. As for Legend, he’s hitting the road for his “A Legendary Christmas” tour. The tour kicked off this week in Indianapolis and ends December 30 in San Diego.

