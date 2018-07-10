John Boulos, Atlantic Records EVP of Promotion, Exiting Label

John Boulos, Atlantic Records’ executive VP of Promotion since 2007, is exiting the label at the end of September. A 30-year music industry veteran, Boulos has held positions at Capitol, Warner Bros. Records and Epic throughout his career, rising among the ranks of rock promotion.

In an email to colleagues circulated after the Fourth of July holiday, Boulos wrote: “After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that as of September 30th, I will be leaving the company to pursue my next big adventure. In a long career that has taken me through a lot of fantastic labels, I can say that the past 11 years here at Atlantic have been truly the most incredible. I have watched us grow into the top label in the business with the best executives and staff, and of course, the most amazing artists. I want to thank Craig Kallman, Julie Greenwald and Mike Easterlin for allowing me to join them on this journey. I now look forward to the next challenge, a new chance to build something unforgettable. After working at 12 companies in this amazing business, I am excited for lucky number 13, wherever that may be.”

Another senior promotion executive, Jon Borris, recently left Columbia Records, Variety reported on June 27.

Radio has typically been a male-dominated field but there has been a slow shift towards parity in recent years, particularly in promotion, as Variety recently featured.