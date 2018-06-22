Joe Jackson Hospitalized, in Final Stages of Terminal Cancer

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Jackson Car Accident
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news.

Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in the hospital this week. Jackson, 89, has suffered from a variety of ailments in recent years, including dementia, strokes, and at least one heart attack, according to reports. He was injured in a car accident a year ago.

The famously headstrong Jackson, father of 11 children, drove his performing family hard and at times subjected them to physical and mental abuse; the original Jackson 5 included sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, although younger sibling Randy also performed with the group and daughters LaToya, Rebbie, and, most famously, Janet also released albums. Over the decades, Joe has had a contentious relationship with many family members, including Michael. The Daily Mail claims that Jackson’s “handlers” had barred certain family members from visiting him, which son and former Jackson 5 member Jermaine spoke about to the paper.

Related

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” he reportedly said. “We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

“He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long,” he continued. “The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days.”

Jackson famously steered his sons from hardscrabble beginnings in Gary, Ind., to superstardom as The Jackson 5 in the late 1960s, and their chart reign continued well into the 1970s. Yet the group splintered as Michael’s solo career blossomed, particularly with his breakthrough 1979 album “Off the Wall” and its blockbuster 1982 follow-up “Thriller,” and he effectively left the group after the troubled “Victory” tour in 1984. Joe ceased managing Michael in the early 1980s; the singer died of an accidental drug overdose in 2009.

The Jackson family patriarch has lived in Las Vegas for several years. One of his most recent public appearances was at the BET Awards in 2015, attending with his daughter Janet as she accepted the ultimate icon award. That same year, he suffered a stroke that reportedly left him with temporarily blurred vision.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Music

  • Joe Jackson Car Accident

    Joe Jackson Hospitalized, in Final Stages of Terminal Cancer

    Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in […]

  • Best Albums of 2018 so Far.

    Best Music of 2018 (So Far)

    Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in […]

  • Carpool Karaoke in London with Paul

    Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (Watch)

    Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in […]

  • Bad Wolves

    How the Cranberries' 'Zombie' Got a Second Life Thanks to Hard Rock Band Bad Wolves

    Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in […]

  • Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun

    Rapper Jim Jones Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

    Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in […]

  • Paul Simon

    Paul Simon's 'What Not to Bring' List for Farewell Concert Is Astonishingly Thorough

    Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. TMZ and Britain’s Daily Mail first reported the news. Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad