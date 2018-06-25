You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Jackson Did Not Send ‘Sunset’ Tweet, Granddaughter Paris Says

By
Variety Staff

Joe Jackson dead
CREDIT: Daniel Karmann/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Two days after a source confirmed to Variety that Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the Jackson 5, is in the hospital battling terminal cancer, a tweet appeared on his account that features a photo of him looking at the sunset and reads, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

However, later Sunday, his granddaughter Paris questioned whether he wrote the tweet or even whether he uses the account at all.

“This is a beautiful tweet,” she wrote, “though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

Scrolling through the account, the elder Jackson’s tweets are largely promotional and include photos of him with other celebrities like Queen Latifah, although there are tweets referencing him being 90 (he is widely reported to be 89).

Also over the weekend, Janet paid tribute to her parents in an acceptance speech at the Radio Disney Awards Saturday, where she was presented with the Impact Award.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” Janet, 52, said in her acceptance speech.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable. My father — my incredible father — drove me to be the best that I can. My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence … Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

