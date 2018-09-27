You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Budden, Cyn Santana Return to ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The VH1 show premieres on Nov. 26.

Variety Staff

When “Love & Hip Hop: New York” returns to VH1 on Nov. 26, it will be with two alumni from the top-rated cable unscripted franchise: Joe Budden and Cyn Santana.

The two have been away from the show for four years, during which “Love & Hip Hop” has launched careers (Cardi B) and gained a social media footprint of some 9 million fans. A lot has changed for Budden and Santana as well: Although both appeared on the franchise’s fourth season back in 2014, their paths never crossed on the show. Instead, Joe’s storyline tracked his efforts to stay clean in the wake of a 2012 drug relapse that followed 14 years of sobriety, culminating in a failed proposal in Times Square to his long-time ex Tahiry Jose. Meanwhile, Santana had an equally public and even more dramatic breakup with her girlfriend, video vixen Erica Mena.

The two are returning to the show in a way few would have dreamed possible four years ago.

Joining the couple for season 9 of the show are Remy Ma, Papoose, Safaree, Kimbella, Juelz Santana, Maino, Yandy, Rich Dollaz and Juju, with additional cast members to be announced at a later date.

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie Gayle and Treiva Williams for Monami Entertainment and Toby Barraud, Stefan Springman, David DiGangi, Dave Patry, Richard Allen and Meredith Kisgen for Eastern. Nina L. Diaz, Liz Fine and Vivian Gomez are executive producers for VH1.

  'Love & Hip Hop: New York'

    Joe Budden, Cyn Santana Return to 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' (EXCLUSIVE)

