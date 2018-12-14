×
Jingle Punks at 10: How the Production Music Platform’s Player Works

The patented Jingle Player lets customers search for music using pop culture terms that are both intuitive and efficient.

Jingle Punks Jingle Player
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jungle Punks

Though its primary function is creative, Jingle Punks is built on a foundation of technology and administration. The patented Jingle Player that lets customers search for music using pop culture terms is both intuitive and efficient. Typing in “Reservoir Dogs” or “Starbucks” generates suggestions. Queries are monitored “so if there isn’t an exact match, we’ll suggest something else or a music supervisor will be alerted to create something,” Jingle Punks co-founder and managing partner Dan Demole says. Most searched phrases for 2018? “Hip-hop,” “upbeat piano” and “epic summer,” followed by the ever-popular “quirky comedy” and “fun adventure.” Recent additions that came after stumping the system: Cirque du Soleil, “A Star Is Born,” opportunistic, royal visit and infotainment.

In addition to traditional licensing models for its library of more than 500,000 cues, Jingle Punks offers something called Jingle 360. Customers who commit to a certain quantity of original music get a white label version of the Jingle Player and (depending on the price-point of the track) a co-publishing deal on the custom music. In addition, Jingle Punks can administer existing music a client owns, streamlined by efficiencies built into the Jingle Player. All music entered into the system is automatically registered with the worldwide PROs as part of the app, which is also a portal by which composers access briefs and notes. “The categorization of music, the registration of music and collections is our secret sauce,” says Gutstadt, emphasizing the global collections clout of parent company Ole.

Adds Gutstadt: “Somewhere between Thomas Edison and Ron Popeil is where we live.”

    Though its primary function is creative, Jingle Punks is built on a foundation of technology and administration. The patented Jingle Player that lets customers search for music using pop culture terms is both intuitive and efficient. Typing in "Reservoir Dogs" or "Starbucks" generates suggestions. Queries are monitored "so if there isn't an exact match, we'll suggest [...]

