Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Tour Dates

After returning last summer with their first extensive North American tour since 1981, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced dates for a summer 2019 trek. Produced by Live Nation, the jaunt will kick off June 20 in Anaheim, CA and travel across North America to cities like Vancouver, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Toronto, Philadelphia, Newark, Detroit and Chicago before concluding in Pittsburgh, PA on August 1.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wed, October 24 at 10am local time, through Sun, October 28 at 10pm local time. General tickets will be available to the public on Mon, October 29 @ 10am local time.
Late in 2015 Lynne’s ELO released a very on-brand and very ELO album called “Alone in the Universe” and the group has been touring behind it ever since.
“Jeff Lynne’s ELO revives ‘70s symph-pop greatness… a brilliant catalog returns to U.S. stages and gives the strings-starved people what they want. The ELO catalog speaks for itself… and it was a glorious thing to behold,” Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote in his review of the group’s Los Angeles show back in August.
JEFF LYNNE’S ELO 2019 TOUR DATES
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Thursday, June 20
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Saturday, June 22
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Monday, June 24
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Wednesday, June 26
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Friday, June 28
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Saturday, June 29
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Wednesday, July 3
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Friday, July 5
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Sunday, July 7
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Tuesday, July 9
|Sunrise, FL
|BB&T Center
|Thursday, July 11
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Saturday, July 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Tuesday, July 16
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Thursday, July 18
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Saturday, July 20
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Tuesday, July 23
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Thursday, July 25
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, July 27
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, July 30
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|Thursday, August 1
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena