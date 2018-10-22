You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Tour Dates

Variety Staff

Jeff Lynne's ELO
CREDIT: James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock

After returning last summer with their first extensive North American tour since 1981, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced dates for a summer 2019 trek. Produced by Live Nation, the jaunt will kick off June 20 in Anaheim, CA and travel across North America to cities like Vancouver, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Toronto, Philadelphia, Newark, Detroit and Chicago before concluding in Pittsburgh, PA on August 1.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wed, October 24 at 10am local time, through Sun, October 28 at 10pm local time. General tickets will be available to the public on Mon, October 29 @ 10am local time.

Late in 2015 Lynne’s ELO released a very on-brand and very ELO album called “Alone in the Universe” and the group has been touring behind it ever since.

“Jeff Lynne’s ELO revives ‘70s symph-pop greatness… a brilliant catalog returns to U.S. stages and gives the strings-starved people what they want. The ELO catalog speaks for itself… and it was a glorious thing to behold,” Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote in his review of the group’s Los Angeles show back in August.

JEFF LYNNE’S ELO 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE
Thursday, June 20 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Saturday, June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Monday, June 24 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Wednesday, June 26 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Friday, June 28 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Saturday, June 29 Portland, OR Moda Center
Wednesday, July 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, July 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sunday, July 7 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tuesday, July 9 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Thursday, July 11 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Saturday, July 13 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, July 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Thursday, July 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, July 20 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Thursday, July 25 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, July 27 Chicago, IL United Center
Tuesday, July 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Thursday, August 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

 

