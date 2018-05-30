Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz Album on Decca Records

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Decca Records

Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham Norton Show” last October while promoting “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” Goldblum said.

The actor, known around the world for his iconic roles in films including “The Fly,” “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day,” has played piano since childhood. He regularly plays with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, around L.A. and at the Café Carlyle in New York. Goldblum also hosts a weekly jazz variety show at L.A.’s Rockwell Table and Stage when not away on location.

Tom Lewis, director of A&R for Decca, said he believed bringing Goldblum’s music to a wider audience would “be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

Related

“We are delighted to welcome him to Decca,” Lewis said. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy.”

Further details on the debut album are yet to be announced. Goldblum is currently promoting the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” around the world ahead of its international launch next week, including another appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in Britain last Friday. Goldblum reprises his fan-favorite character Ian Malcolm in the blockbuster franchise, which he last played in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

Goldblum recently voiced the character of Duke in regular collaborator Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation “Isle of Dogs,” which is continuing its global rollout. Other upcoming films include Drew Pearce’s “Hotel Artemis,” which opens in the U.S. on June 8, and Rick Alverson’s “The Mountain,” which is currently in post-production.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham […]

  • Lollapalooza Stockholm to Launch in 2019

    Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

    Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham […]

  • SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently

    SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently Injured'

    Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham […]

  • Island Records UK, May 2018. Photo

    Louis Bloom Named President of Island Records U.K.

    Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham […]

  • Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz

    Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz Album on Decca Records

    Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham […]

  • Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With

    Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With Ferocious Diss Track 'The Story of Adidon' (Listen)

    Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album after having signed up with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad