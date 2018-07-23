Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival, Philadelphia Mayor Agree on Terms

Jem Aswad

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival will continue to be staged at its usual location on the Benjamin Frankliln Parkway in Philadelphia, it was announced today after a meeting between Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez that was described as “productive.” “Both parties have agreed to continue to host the festival along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” the announcement reads, “and are committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with this large-scale event.”

A war of words between the two sides played out last week after a representative from the mayor’s office told a local publication that the festival would have to be staged elsewhere beginning in 2019, but everything now appears to be settled.

I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success,” Mayor Kenny said. “The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia – the birthplace of our country –  and I’m optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event. I look forward to working with Roc Nation and Live Nation, and maintaining this Philadelphia tradition for years to come.”

“We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, for many years to come,” Perez said. “After a candid and constructive discussion with the Mayor, we are confident any miscommunication is corrected, and we are proactively addressing any concerns. We are committed to bringing the best experience possible to Philadelphians and all music lovers as well as the continuing prosperity of the city.”

 

