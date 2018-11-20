Jay Harren Joins StubHub as Head of Business Development, Music

Jay Harren has been named StubHub’s head of music business development, the company announced. He is based in New York.

Herron joins the company from Sony Music’s boutique label Descendant Records, which he launched and ran as VP of A&R and artist development; the label’s roster includes The Lone Bellow, Colony House and The Wild Wild, on its roster. At that label, he was vice president of A&R and artist development and worked closely with Sony’s independent distribution and label-services arm Red Music.

He started at Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment in 2006 as an A&R manager, and signed Manchester Orchestra, as well as country star Cassadee Pope, who performed under the name Hey Monday at the time.

His career began in radio at Atlanta’s influential alternative radio station 99X/WNNX, where he served as music director and on-air talent, as well as founder and host of the station’s new-music discovery program “Sunday School.” Herren is also an adjunct professor at Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Music Business, teaching an Entertainment in New York course, and is also the co-host of the music discovery podcast Lean Forward.