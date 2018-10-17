Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at MTV EMAs

Janet Jackson is set to receive this year’s Global Icon Award at MTV’s European Music Awards. Jackson will collect the honor at the ceremony Nov. 4 in Bilbao, Spain, where she will also perform a medley of her greatest hits, including recent hit “Made for Now.”

“Janet is without question one of the world’s biggest stars,” said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “Her incredible artistry has opened doors for countless others while leaving an indelible impact on pop culture – well over three decades and counting. We’re thrilled to honor her as this year’s MTV Global Icon.”

Jackson is one of the best-selling artists of all time with global sales of over 160 million records. She has won six Grammys and seven American Music Awards, as well as receiving Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for original song “Again” from 1993’s “Poetic Justice,” and two Emmy nominations. She also received the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Her latest hit, “Made for Now,” with Daddy Yankee debuted top of the iTunes charts with the video generating nearly 45 million views.

Oscar-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld will host this year’s MTV EMAs, which take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre and airs across MTV’s global network of channels in more than 180 countries.