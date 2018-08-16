Janet Jackson Partners With Cinq Music for New Album; ‘Made for Now’ Video Drops Tonight

Janet Jackson has partnered with independent distributor, label and publisher Cinq Music for a recording and distribution agreement through her label Rhythm Nation Records. The deal includes her recently announced new single, “Made for Now” (featuring Daddy Yankee) and a forthcoming album.

At 12 a.m. on Friday, the “Made for Now” video — an elaborate clip directed by Dave Meyers (Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar and several Jackson videos) — will debut on Jackson’s You Tube page, and later that morning she and Daddy Yankee will appear on MTV’s “TRL AM” at 8 a.m. EST to discuss the project. The announcement was made by Jackson, her brother Randy (her partner at Rhythm Nation Records), GoDigital Media Group and Cinq Chairman Jason Peterson alongside Cinq co-founder and President Barry Daffurn. The singer is pictured above with (from left) Rhythm Nation A&R Jareiq Kabara, Peterson, GoDigital CFO Hunter Paletsas and Daffurn.

“Janet is a singular talent, a pop culture icon, incredibly innovative and socially conscious, a true music superstar,” says Daffurn. “Her career is a highlight reel of an artist pushing the boundaries of pop music. Together, we’ll leverage Cinq’s data-driven toolbox, global presence, and best-in-class capabilities in Latin and Urban music to connect with and grow her worldwide fan base.”

The “Made for Now” video was recently filmed in Brooklyn and helmed by longtime Jackson collaborator Dave Meyers; the two previously worked together on “All For You,” “No Sleep,” and “Dammn Baby.” Additional songs and videos are also scheduled for release later this year.

Jackson completed her “State of the World” tour earlier this month with a headlining appearance at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. Her most recent album, “Unbreakable,” was released on Rhythm Nation through BMG in 2015 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Cinq Music is part of GoDigital Media Group, which also includes ContentBridge, a global digital supply chains for content. Until recently the label was focused primarily on Latin and urban releases, and recently acquired much of rapper T.I.’s back catalog from Atlantic Records.