Capitol Music Group Ups Jacqueline Saturn to President of Caroline

Capitol Music Group has promoted Jacqueline Saturn to President of Caroline, CMG’s independent distribution and label services arm. Saturn will continue to report to CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer and be based out of the Capitol Tower in Hollywood.

Among Saturn’s successes since she joined CMG in 2013 are breakout hits by rappers NF, Migos and the late XXXTentacion. She also helped launch Huncho Jack, 6ix9ine (Day69), Lil Baby and Trippie Redd. In the past year alone, Caroline has seen 14 platinum and 17 gold single certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

A key player in the CMG ecosystem, as President of Caroline, Saturn will lead a 50-person U.S. team and work in tandem with Caroline’s 11 international offices. She will oversee all aspects of Caroline business, including artist and label signings, partnerships and strategic alliances.

Saturn will also stay on to helm Harvest Records, label home to alternative darlings Glass Animals and Banks.

Said CMG Chairman and CEO Steve Barnett in announcing Saturn’s promotion: “Jacqueline is a dynamic executive who brings a wealth of experience and tireless dedication to helping Caroline’s partners achieve and exceed their goals. Under her leadership, Caroline has become internationally renowned as the place to be for artists and labels spanning many genres who want to remain independent but be able to draw upon the skills, hard work and clout that Jacqueline and her team have to offer. I congratulate Jacqueline on her well-deserved promotion to President of Caroline.”

Related Caroline Strikes Distribution Deal With JustGold, Label Run by 20-Year-Old College Student Capitol Music Group, Havas Link to Form Annex Tower Creative

“I am so proud of all we have accomplished at Caroline over the past year,” added Saturn. “In my expanded role, I will continue to lead this bright and ambitious team that I work with every day to even greater success. I am honored to walk into this iconic building every day and work to achieve what we envisioned for Caroline when I became GM several years ago. We are lucky to work with the most dedicated and dynamic label partners and artists in the business, and I am inspired by them daily. I thank Michelle and Steve for believing in me and helping Caroline to reach its goals that we have set together.”

Saturn arrived at CMG in 2013 after spending nearly 25 years at Sony Music’s Epic Records. She served as co-GM of Caroline with Piero Giramonti until he left the company in late 2017.

Active in philanthropic causes, including FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered), Friendship Circle of Los Angeles, GTWG (Girls Today Women Tomorrow) and the American Cancer Society, Saturn is a graduate of Syracuse University and speaks regularly at the school via the Bandier School of Music.