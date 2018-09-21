You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J. Cole Announces New Date for Dreamville Festival Postponed by Hurricane Florence

Variety Staff

J. ColeWireless Festival, Day 1, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 06 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock

Just days after J. Cole was forced to cancel his inaugural Dreamville Festival in North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence, he has announced a rescheduled date: Saturday, April 6, at Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh, NC.  J. Cole will headline the festival, with the full lineup to be announced at a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets for the previous event date of September 15 will have the option to keep their existing tickets which will be honored for the new date, or to request a full refund by October 5, 2018. Previous ticket-buyers are encouraged to contact customersupport@ticketfly.com for any questions regarding refunds for tickets purchased online or to contact streetteam@scoremoreshows.com if they purchased their tickets through a verified festival street team member or outlet. If attendees have questions about this refund process or need support with a specific refund issue, they are instructed to contact the festival directly at info@dreamvillefest.com. The lineup was originally to feature Cole and SZA, Young Thug, Nelly, Big Sean, and a host of artists from Dreamville Records, the label founded by Cole and his manager, Ibrahim Hamad.

“We battled with the idea of moving forward with the festival at this time or formally cancelling the event. But after receiving unwavering support from the fans and the community, we are excited to announce Dreamville Festival will now take place on April 6, 2019,” said Hamad, who is also president of Dreamville Records. “We are proud to say that Dreamville this spring will also serve as a benefit to hurricane victims in the Carolinas. We hope that fans in North Carolina and across the US will not only join in celebrating the very first Dreamville Festival, but also the resilience of this amazing community.”

The Dreamville Foundation, which was founded and continues to be operated by J. Cole and his Dreamville Records team, has also set up a campaign to assist in relief efforts supporting the community, children and families affected by Hurricane Florence. The relief effort from Dreamville Foundation will provide hot food stations throughout the city of Fayetteville and surrounding areas, as well as temporary housing options for families and the stocking of food pantries and shelters. Those interested in donating to the Dreamville Foundation’s relief efforts are encouraged to visit www.thedreamvillefoundation.org/hurricane-florence to donate to the cause.

 

 

 

    Just days after J. Cole was forced to cancel his inaugural Dreamville Festival in North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence, he has announced a rescheduled date: Saturday, April 6, at Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh, NC.  J. Cole will headline the festival, with the full lineup to be announced at a later date. Fans […]

