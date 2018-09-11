J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Cancelled Due to Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence, which has already forced 1.5 million people to evacuate the Carolina Coast in advance of its expected landfall Thursday, also forced organizers to cancel J. Cole’s inaugural Dreamville Festival late Monday.

The event was to take place Saturday in Raleigh, NC, and star Cole, SZA, Young Thug, Nelly, Big Sean, and a host of artists from Dreamville Records, the label founded by Cole and his manager, Ibrahim Hamad. The pair said on social media that they hope to reschedule at some point.

“J. Cole, Dreamville, ScoreMore Shows, and our entire festival team have been working with the City of Raleigh for more than three years to bring this new music event to life, so this is without a doubt one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make,” the statement reads in part. “At the end of the day though, we truly love and care about our fans, and their safety and security will always be our number one priority.”

The statement appears below in full:

Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are extremely saddened to announce today that the inaugural Dreamville Festival 2018 is being cancelled.

Related J. Cole Announces Dates for ‘KOD’ Tour, Featuring Young Thug J. Cole Dropping Surprise Album on Friday

Our team has been working tirelessly with officials from the City of Raleigh, along with our State and Federal Partners, among others, to monitor the potential negative impact of Hurricane Florence. With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year’s event for the ultimate safety of both the local citizens and festival attendees.

Rest assured, we are doing everything in our power to make this event happen at a later time and we hope to share details regarding a possible new event date as soon as we possibly can. For any additional festival-related announcements, please make sure to stay tuned to Dreamville Fest’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at @dreamvillefest where we will continue to share updates in real-time.

J. Cole, Dreamville, ScoreMore Shows, and our entire festival team have been working with the City of Raleigh for more than three years to bring this new music event to life, so this is without a doubt one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make. We know that many of you traveled from out of town, and that you too share in our disappointment. At the end of the day though, we truly love and care about our fans, and their safety and security will always be our number one priority.

All ticket holders will be 100% refunded for the costs of their tickets. That refund process has already been initiated through our ticketing partner, Ticketfly, for all attendees who purchased tickets through their website. If you purchased your tickets online through their website, there is no action necessary on your end and you can expect to see the refund on your credit/debit card statement within the next 21 business days.

If you purchased your ticket through a verified festival street team member or outlet, contact streetteam@scoremoreshows.com and we will work with you directly to process your refund.

Please email customersupport@ticketfly.com for any questions regarding refunds for tickets purchased online. If you have questions about this entire process, or need support with a specific refund issue, please contact us at info@dreamvillefest.com. We are dedicated to answering any questions and concerns that you might have.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone being impacted by Hurricane Florence, especially those located in Raleigh, across the State of North Carolina and along the East Coast. We encourage all residents who will potentially be affected to stay safe, and listen to weather-related warnings from official city, state and national agencies.”