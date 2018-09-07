It’s Official: T.I. Signs With Epic Records, Drops Two New Songs

Veteran MC also announces new album, "Dime Trap."

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
TI
CREDIT: Courtesy of TI

It’s official: Epic Records confirmed Friday morning that it has signed veteran Atlanta rapper T.I. Along with the announcement, the MC dropped two new songs, both of which will be featured on his 10 th studio album (and his first in four years), “Dime Trap,” which is coming “later in 2018.”

The new tracks are “Jefe” and “Wraith.”

In the 15 years since his breakthrough album “Trap Muzik,” T.I. has won three Grammy Awards and three BET Awards, and has collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Drake, Beyoncé, Pharrell, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Robin Thicke, M.I.A. and Lady Gaga — and earlier this year he engaged in a point-for-point hip-hop debate with Kanye West on the politically-charged “Ye Vs. The People.”

In a short video posted to West’s website, T.I and the “Life of Pablo” rapper debate over West’s unfiltered tweeting and his pro-Trump stance, particularly following photos he posted in a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Me putting the hat on forces an evolution because even for me, I know so much more in the past three days because I’m getting this energy, positive or negative, agreeing with me or disagreeing with me, and that sharpens our mind, our consciousness, the way we’re thinking, just breaking some sh—,” West says in the clip.

T.I., sitting in the studio across from West, responds, “Your intentions, from what you tell me, are pure but the direction that you took to get there are a bit unorthodox and kind of, some people would say, thoughtless.”

T.I. also recently signed on as co-creator, producer and star of the new BET reality completion series “The Grand Hustle,” where he oversees 16 business-minded participants competing for a six-figure salary and the chance to join his business empire, and he was even nominated for a Tony for this work on “SpongeBob Square Pants: The Musical.”

 

 

 

