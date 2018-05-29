Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Signs Single Deal With S-Curve Records/BMG

"Toy" is a Spotify and YouTube hit.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netta
CREDIT: MIGUEL A. LOPES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG.

A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming the top spot in the U.S., UK, and Australia.

The song gained popularity in Israel thanks in large part to the dance featured in the video as well as its strong message. In the Chorus, Netta declares, “I’m not your toy / You stupid boy.”

Netta Barzilai is a 25-year-old singer who won the TV show “Hakokhav Haba,” Israel’s version of “American Idol” format. She was accompanied by a military band during her performance in the Eurovision grand finale, which followed two semi-final rounds.

New York-based S-Curve is home to such acts as Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Crow and We The Kings, among others. In 2015, BMG, which counts Janet Jackson, Jason Aldean, Blink-182 and Fergie on its artists roster, acquired S-Curve, which was founded by music industry veteran Steve Greenberg. Jackson’s “Unbreakable” was BMG’s first release to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

  • Lollapalooza Stockholm to Launch in 2019

    Lollapalooza to Launch in Sweden Next Year

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

  • SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently

    SZA Claims Her 'Voice Is Permanently Injured'

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

  • Island Records UK, May 2018. Photo

    Louis Bloom Named President of Island Records U.K.

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

  • Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz

    Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz Album on Decca Records

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

  • Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With

    Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With Ferocious Diss Track 'The Story of Adidon' (Listen)

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

  • Pusha-T Daytona album

    Whitney Houston's Estate 'Extremely Disappointed in Kanye's Choice' for Pusha-T Album Cover

    Israeli singer Netta, whose “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has signed a deal for the song with S-Curve Records/BMG. A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad