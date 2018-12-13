iHeartRadio Music Awards Move to Fox

iHeartMedia and Fox Broadcasting Company today announced the return of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019. The show will air live on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and will also stream online and broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the 6th year, the star-studded event will celebrate the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout the previous year. The awards show will also preview 2019’s upcoming hits, with live performances from the year’s biggest artists, surprise duets, and awards presentations. This is the first time Fox will broadcast the awards; last year’s event was simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Past notable performers include Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber and many others.

“This is a show that is truly controlled by music fans, because it celebrates the artists and songs that they listened to all year long on our 850 broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio app,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Fox has established itself as a premier television destination for music fans, which has made it a natural home for our Awards.”

In 2018, Ed Sheeran won both Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Shape of You.” Taylor Swift won Female Artists of the Year, with Cardi B (pictured) claiming Best New Artist, Maroon 5 earning Best Duo/Group of the Year, and U2 winning Best Tour of the Year. Chance the Rapper received the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award for his dedications to social causes, and Camila Cabello took home the Fangirls Award for inspiring the most vocal fans around the globe. Bon Jovi received the Icon Award for their long standing impact of pop culture and continued relevance throughout their decades as a band.