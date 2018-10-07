You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Iggy Azalea Tour Cancelled

17 of the 21 dates on the rapper's "Bad Girls" tour have been called off.

Jem Aswad

Nearly all of the dates on Iggy Azalea’s “Bad Girls” North American tour have been cancelled, according to notices on the Ticketmaster website. The 21-city, five-week tour, her first headlining trek in the territory in four years, was scheduled to kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Fla. and wrap Dec. 4 in Houston.

At press time all of the 21 dates except four — Minneapolis, St. Louis, Salt Lake City and Hollywood, Calif. — had been marked cancelled; a four-date tour of those cities does not seem likely.

Opening act CupcakKe announced Tuesday that she would no longer be on Azalea’s tour due to a “change of plans,” further implying on Saturday that the tour was in trouble by claiming in a social media post: “Listen y’all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that’s what I mean by “change plans”……………. THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her …. I just need that bag IN FULL that’s all.”

There was no notice of the cancellations on Azalea’s website at press time; reps for the rapper and tour promoter Live Nation did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The tour was in support of Azalea’s “Survive the Summer” EP, released in August, her first outing in four years, which featured guest spots from Wiz Khalifa and Tyga.

October 27 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
October 29 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
October 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
November 1 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor
November 3 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless
November 6 New York, NY United Palace
November 8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 9 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
November 12 Toronto, ON REBEL
November 14 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
November 16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 17 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
November 19 Minneapolis, MN Armory
November 20 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
November 23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
November 27 San Jose, CA City National Civic
November 29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
December 1 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
December 3 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

 

