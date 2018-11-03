You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Iggy Azalea Parts Ways With Island Records: ‘I’m Officially Unsigned!’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 07 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea has parted ways with Island Records, the rapper announced via social media on Saturday, tweeting “I’m officially unsigned!”

“Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one,” she wrote in an emoji-filled post. “now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo!”

She added that she hopes to release new music early next year.

“Well still no music this year tho…,” she wrote. “I am nowhere near ready direction wise etc with the stuff I’ve been working on and I don’t wanna jump the gun and have some messy era aesthetically. I’m aiming to be ready to share new music early next year!”

She followed with a pair of tweets saying that she “Woke up happy as f— today” and jokingly offered herself up for work: “Yup! Still in the studio! Who need a feature? I’m back on the block. Haha.”

It’s been a rocky few months for the Australian rapper, who spoke earlier this year of an intervention for her mental health being staged by her management, one that resulted in enrolling in a facility in Arizona.

The rapper had moved from Def Jam to Island earlier this year (both companies are part of Universal Music Group) and released her first music in four years, the “Survive the Summer” EP. A fall tour was scheduled and announced, however it was cancelled last month, officially due to “unforeseen circumstances” but presumably due to slow ticket sales.

A rep for Island did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

