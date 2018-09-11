Iggy Azalea Announces ‘Bad Girl’ Fall Tour Dates

Iggy Azalea today announced her first North American headlining trek in four years with “The Bad Girls Tour,” featuring special guest CupcakKe. The announcement follows the August release of her “Survive the Summer” EP, featuring the hit, “Kream” (feat. Tyga).
The 21-city fall tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, FL and will make stops across North America before wrapping Dec. 4 in Houston. See full itinerary below.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. TIDAL and Citi presales will be available starting Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional Live Nation presales to kick off Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
IGGY AZALEA ‘THE BAD GIRLS TOUR’ DATES:
|October 27
|Hollywood, FL
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|October 29
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|October 30
|Nashville, TN
|Nashville Municipal Auditorium
|November 1
|Washington, D.C.
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|November 3
|Upper Darby, PA
|Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless
|November 6
|New York, NY
|United Palace
|November 8
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|November 9
|Boston, MA
|Orpheum Theatre
|November 12
|Toronto, ON
|REBEL
|November 14
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|November 16
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|November 17
|Chicago, IL
|Aragon Ballroom
|November 19
|Minneapolis, MN
|Armory
|November 20
|St. Louis, MO
|Stifel Theatre
|November 23
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|November 24
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|November 27
|San Jose, CA
|City National Civic
|November 29
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|December 1
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|December 3
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom