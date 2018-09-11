Iggy Azalea Announces ‘Bad Girl’ Fall Tour Dates

Trek is rapper's first North American headlining trek in four years.

Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 07 Aug 2018
Iggy Azalea today announced her first North American headlining trek in four years with “The Bad Girls Tour,” featuring special guest CupcakKe. The announcement follows the August release of her “Survive the Summer” EP,  featuring the hit, “Kream” (feat. Tyga).

The 21-city fall tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, FL and will make stops across North America before wrapping Dec. 4 in Houston. See full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. TIDAL and Citi presales will be available starting Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional Live Nation presales to kick off Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

IGGY AZALEA ‘THE BAD GIRLS TOUR’ DATES: 

October 27 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
October 29 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
October 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
November 1 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor
November 3 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater presented by Cricket Wireless
November 6 New York, NY United Palace
November 8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 9 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
November 12 Toronto, ON REBEL
November 14 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
November 16 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 17 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
November 19 Minneapolis, MN Armory
November 20 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
November 23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
November 27 San Jose, CA City National Civic
November 29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
December 1 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
December 3 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

 

