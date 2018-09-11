Iggy Azalea Announces ‘Bad Girl’ Fall Tour Dates

Iggy Azalea today announced her first North American headlining trek in four years with “The Bad Girls Tour,” featuring special guest CupcakKe. The announcement follows the August release of her “Survive the Summer” EP, featuring the hit, “Kream” (feat. Tyga).

The 21-city fall tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, FL and will make stops across North America before wrapping Dec. 4 in Houston. See full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. TIDAL and Citi presales will be available starting Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional Live Nation presales to kick off Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

IGGY AZALEA ‘THE BAD GIRLS TOUR’ DATES: