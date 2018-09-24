ICM Partners Ups Three to Concert Agents

ICM Partners has promoted Danielle Beckford (pictured at far right), Kyle Kernohan and Liz Pantone to agents in the Concerts Department effective immediately.

The three will report to Partners and Concerts Department Heads Steve Levine, Rob Prinz and Mark Siegel, who said “Danielle, Kyle and Liz have each proven to be great assets to the department and we look forward to the strong careers they each have ahead of them.”

The New York-based Beckford joined ICM Partners as an intern while studying for her Masters in Entertainment Industry Management at Carnegie Mellon University. She joined the agency full-time as assistant to Department Head and Partner Mark Siegel in the Concerts Department. Beckford was later upped to department coordinator.

Kernohan also started at ICM as an intern, later transitioning to an assistant in the Comedy Touring department and then moving into the Urban Music Department. He was named coordinator in February 2016. Kernohan’s recent contributions include working as part of ICM’s festival booking team. He remains based in Los Angeles.

Pantone’s background includes a stint at The Agency Group after which she joined ICM as an assistant to Siegel in 2013. The New York-based Pantone was later upped to coordinator.

ICM Partners clients include Jerry Seinfeld, Celine Dion, Bob Seger adn The Go-Go’s.