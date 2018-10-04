Hear R.E.M. Perform ‘Radio Song’ Live at the BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career.

After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the BBC” box set including dozens of rare and unreleased live and studio recordings, as well as “The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC” in 2-CD, 2-LP and digital formats. The albums are out on Craft Recordings on Oct. 19.

Variety is pleased to present an exclusive preview of the set, a performance of “Radio Song,” fittingly enough, from a 1991 session.

In-studio performances featured on the boxed set include a John Peel Session (1998), “Drivetime” and “Mark and Lard” appearances (2003) and a Radio 1 “Live Lounge” performance (2008). Live broadcasts include a raucous show from Nottingham’s Rock City (1984), the the band’s 1995 set at Milton Keynes Bowl, a 1999 Glastonbury headlining performance and an invitation-only 2004 show at London’s St James’s Church.

The DVD kicks off with an hour-long retrospective on the band’s performances at the BBC, along with interviews with all four band members. It also offers a complete 1998 “Later….With Jools Holland” episode dedicated to the band, plus TV appearances on “Top of the Pops” and more.

The full track listings appear below.

R.E.M. at the BBC (8-CD/1-DVD) Track Listing:

Note, the digital album mirrors discs 1 – 8.

Disc 1 (64:17) – Sessions

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991

World Leader Pretend 4:36 Fretless 5:16 Half A World Away 3:33 Radio Song 4:05 Losing My Religion 4:42 Love Is All Around 3:09

John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

Walk Unafraid 4:04 Daysleeper 3:18 Lotus 4:13 At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

Bad Day 4:03 Orange Crush 3:55

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

Man On The Moon 4:59 Imitation Of Life 3:41

Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

Supernatural Superserious 3:23 Munich 3:18

Disc 2 (62:32) – Sessions

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

Introduction :26 Losing My Religion 4:44 New Test Leper 5:53 Lotus 4:48 Parakeet 4:23 Electrolite 4:23 Perfect Circle 4:39 The Apologist 4:40 Daysleeper 4:44 Country Feedback 7:23 At My Most Beautiful 4:14 Walk Unafraid 4:52 Man On The Moon 6:11

Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

Second Guessing 2:57 Hyena 2:57 Talk About The Passion 3:04 West Of The Fields 3:07 (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville 4:29 Auctioneer (Another Engine) 3:01 So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry) 4:51 Old Man Kensey 4:24 Gardening At Night 3:26 9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull 5:39 Windout 1:49 Driver 8 3:25 Pretty Persuasion 3:33 Radio Free Europe 3:49 Wendell Gee 3:21 Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars) 4:47

Disc 4 (51:59) – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:58 Crush With Eyeliner 4:42 Drive 3:51 Turn You Inside Out 4:17 Try Not To Breathe 3:50 I Took Your Name 4:15 Undertow 5:16 Bang And Blame 4:58 I Don’t Sleep I Dream 4:14 Strange Currencies 4:31 Revolution 3:20 Tongue 4:38

Disc 5 (56:43) – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

Man On The Moon 5:46 Country Feedback 6:49 Half A World Away 4:04 Losing My Religion 4:54 Pop Song 89 3:27 Finest Worksong 3:48 Get Up 2:54 Star 69 4:00 Let Me In 3:59 Everybody Hurts 7:24 Fall On Me 3:11 Departure 3:52 Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 5:15

Disc 6 (43:05) – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

Lotus 4:36 What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 4:09 So Fast, So Numb 4:47 The Apologist 4:36 Fall On Me 3:26 Daysleeper 3:29 The Wake-Up Bomb 5:01 The One I Love 3:27 Sweetness Follows 5:50 At My Most Beautiful 3:37

Disc 7 (53:28) – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

Losing My Religion 5:24 Everybody Hurts 6:47 Walk Unafraid 4:17 Star 69 3:04 Finest Worksong 4:22 Man On The Moon 5:43 Why Not Smile 2:10 Crush With Eyeliner 4:40 Tongue 5:19 Cuyahoga 4:37 Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58

Disc 8 (55:24) – Live Broadcasts

St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004 Intro :47 So Fast, So Numb 5:13 Boy In The Well 5:20 I Wanted To Be Wrong 5:19 E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke) 5:09 Around The Sun 5:02 Aftermath 3:58 Losing My Religion 4:47 Walk Unafraid 5:10 Leaving New York 4:48 Imitation Of Life 4:35 Man On The Moon 5:34

Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts

Accelerating Backwards

Moon River

Pretty Persuasion

Pop Song 89

Orange Crush

Losing My Religion

Half A World Away

Crush With Eyeliner

Man On The Moon

Daysleeper

Imitation Of Life

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)

Leaving New York

Later…with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

Intro

Losing My Religion

Lotus

New Test Leper

Daysleeper

Electrolite

At My Most Beautiful

The Apologist

Country Feedback

Parakeet

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

Walk Unafraid

Man On The Moon

The Passenger

Bonus Videos

I’ve Been High

Nightswimming

Bad Day

