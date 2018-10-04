You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hear R.E.M. Perform ‘Radio Song’ Live at the BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

The song comes from the giant “R.E.M. at the BBC” box set, also available in a 2CD or 2LP edition.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career.

After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the BBC” box set including dozens of rare and unreleased live and studio recordings, as well as “The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC” in 2-CD, 2-LP and digital formats. The albums are out on Craft Recordings on Oct. 19.

Variety is pleased to present an exclusive preview of the set, a performance of “Radio Song,” fittingly enough, from a 1991 session.

In-studio performances featured on the boxed set include a John Peel Session (1998), “Drivetime” and “Mark and Lard” appearances (2003) and a Radio 1 “Live Lounge” performance (2008). Live broadcasts include a raucous show from Nottingham’s Rock City (1984), the the band’s 1995 set at Milton Keynes Bowl, a 1999 Glastonbury headlining performance and an invitation-only 2004 show at London’s St James’s Church.

Related

The DVD kicks off with an hour-long retrospective on the band’s performances at the BBC, along with interviews with all four band members. It also offers a complete 1998 “Later….With Jools Holland” episode dedicated to the band, plus TV appearances on “Top of the Pops” and more.

The full track listings appear below.

R.E.M. at the BBC (8-CD/1-DVD) Track Listing:

Note, the digital album mirrors discs 1 – 8.

Disc 1 (64:17) – Sessions

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991

  1. World Leader Pretend 4:36
  2. Fretless 5:16
  3. Half A World Away 3:33
  4. Radio Song 4:05
  5. Losing My Religion 4:42
  6. Love Is All Around 3:09

John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

  1. Walk Unafraid 4:04
  2. Daysleeper 3:18
  3. Lotus 4:13
  4. At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

  1. Bad Day 4:03
  2. Orange Crush 3:55

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

  1. Man On The Moon 4:59
  2. Imitation Of Life 3:41

Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

  1. Supernatural Superserious 3:23
  2. Munich 3:18

Disc 2 (62:32) – Sessions

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

  1. Introduction :26
  2. Losing My Religion 4:44
  3. New Test Leper 5:53
  4. Lotus 4:48
  5. Parakeet 4:23
  6. Electrolite 4:23
  7. Perfect Circle 4:39
  8. The Apologist 4:40
  9. Daysleeper 4:44
  10. Country Feedback 7:23
  11. At My Most Beautiful 4:14
  12. Walk Unafraid 4:52
  13. Man On The Moon 6:11

Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

  1. Second Guessing 2:57
  2. Hyena 2:57
  3. Talk About The Passion 3:04
  4. West Of The Fields 3:07
  5. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville 4:29
  6. Auctioneer (Another Engine) 3:01
  7. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry) 4:51
  8. Old Man Kensey 4:24
  9. Gardening At Night 3:26
  10. 9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull 5:39
  11. Windout 1:49
  12. Driver 8 3:25
  13. Pretty Persuasion 3:33
  14. Radio Free Europe 3:49
  15. Wendell Gee 3:21
  16. Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars) 4:47

Disc 4 (51:59) – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

  1. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:58
  2. Crush With Eyeliner 4:42
  3. Drive 3:51
  4. Turn You Inside Out 4:17
  5. Try Not To Breathe 3:50
  6. I Took Your Name 4:15
  7. Undertow 5:16
  8. Bang And Blame 4:58
  9. I Don’t Sleep I Dream 4:14
  10. Strange Currencies 4:31
  11. Revolution 3:20
  12. Tongue 4:38

Disc 5 (56:43) – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

  1. Man On The Moon 5:46
  2. Country Feedback 6:49
  3. Half A World Away 4:04
  4. Losing My Religion 4:54
  5. Pop Song 89 3:27
  6. Finest Worksong 3:48
  7. Get Up 2:54
  8. Star 69 4:00
  9. Let Me In 3:59
  10. Everybody Hurts 7:24
  11. Fall On Me 3:11
  12. Departure 3:52
  13. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 5:15

Disc 6 (43:05) – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

  1. Lotus  4:36
  2. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?  4:09
  3. So Fast, So Numb  4:47
  4. The Apologist  4:36
  5. Fall On Me  3:26
  6. Daysleeper  3:29
  7. The Wake-Up Bomb  5:01
  8. The One I Love  3:27
  9. Sweetness Follows  5:50
  10. At My Most Beautiful  3:37

Disc 7 (53:28) – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

  1. Losing My Religion 5:24
  2. Everybody Hurts 6:47
  3. Walk Unafraid 4:17
  4. Star 69 3:04
  5. Finest Worksong 4:22
  6. Man On The Moon 5:43
  7. Why Not Smile 2:10
  8. Crush With Eyeliner 4:40
  9. Tongue 5:19
  10. Cuyahoga 4:37
  11. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58

Disc 8 (55:24) – Live Broadcasts

  1. St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004
  2. Intro :47
  3. So Fast, So Numb 5:13
  4. Boy In The Well 5:20
  5. I Wanted To Be Wrong 5:19
  6. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke) 5:09
  7. Around The Sun 5:02
  8. Aftermath 3:58
  9. Losing My Religion 4:47
  10. Walk Unafraid 5:10
  11. Leaving New York 4:48
  12. Imitation Of Life 4:35
  13. Man On The Moon 5:34

Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts

Accelerating Backwards

Moon River

Pretty Persuasion

Pop Song 89

Orange Crush

Losing My Religion

Half A World Away

Crush With Eyeliner

Man On The Moon

Daysleeper

Imitation Of Life

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)

Leaving New York

 

Later…with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

Intro

Losing My Religion

Lotus

New Test Leper

Daysleeper

Electrolite

At My Most Beautiful

The Apologist

Country Feedback

Parakeet

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

Walk Unafraid

Man On The Moon

The Passenger

 

Bonus Videos

I’ve Been High

Nightswimming

Bad Day

 

The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (2-LP) Track Listing:

 

Disc 1 – Sessions

A1. World Leader Pretend 4:36

A2. Radio Song 4:05

A3. Losing My Religion 4:42

Recorded for Nicky Campbell Session Into The Night on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 13 March 1991

A4. Lotus 4:13

A5. At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast 25 October 1998

B1. Bad Day 4:03

B2. Orange Crush 3:55

Recorded for Mark and Lard on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 15 October 2003

B3. Man On The Moon 4:59

B4. Imitation Of Life 3:41

Recorded for Drivetime on BBC Radio 2

First broadcast 15 October 2003

B5. Supernatural Superserious 3:23

Recorded for Radio 1 Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast 26 March 2008

 

Disc 2 – Broadcasts

C1. Driver 8 3:25

C2. 3:49

First broadcast on 21 November 1984 from Rock City, Nottingham

C3. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:54

C4. Drive 3:51

C5. Half A World Away 4:04

C6. Pop Song 89 3:27

First broadcast on 30 July 1995 from Milton Keynes

D1. Everybody Hurts  6:47

D2. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)  6:58

First broadcast on 25 June 1999 from Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival

D3. Losing My Religion 4:47

D4. Man On The Moon 5:34

First broadcast on 15 September 2004 from St. James’s Church, London

 

The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (2-CD), Track Listing:

 

Disc 1 – Sessions

  1. World Leader Pretend 4:36
  2. Half A World Away 3:33
  3. Radio Song 4:05
  4. Losing My Religion 4:42

Recorded for Nicky Campbell Session Into The Night on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 13 March 1991

  1. Lotus 4:13
  2. At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 25 October 1998

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Music

  • Hear R.E.M. Perform ‘Radio Song’ Live

    Hear R.E.M. Perform ‘Radio Song’ Live at the BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

  • Camila Cabello Ariana Grande

    Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande Lead MTV's 2018 EMA Nominations

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

  • Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Joins BBC’s ‘Noughts

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Joins BBC’s ‘Noughts & Crosses’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

  • Gary Calamar

    Gary Calamar Joins KCSN-Los Angeles

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

  • Jynx

    Art-Pop Takes Over the Roxy Courtesy of Shepard Fairey, Kii Arens and the Group Jynx

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

  • pandora - soundcloud

    Pandora Will Sell Ads for SoundCloud in the U.S. Under Exclusive Pact

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

  • Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9878293br)Will.i.am'This Morning'

    Will.I.Am Signs EntertainmentOne TV and Film Deal

    As a group full of music geeks, R.E.M. understood the influence and importance of BBC sessions, and the group recorded many of them over the course of their 31-year career. After decades of bootleg cassettes and CDs and downloads and streams, the group’s BBC oeuvre will soon be available as a super-deluxe edition 8-CD/1-DVD “R.E.M. at the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad