Hear Chris Cornell’s Previously Unreleased ‘When Bad Does Good,’ From Forthcoming Box Set

On November 16, Universal will issue a limited-edition 64-track box set containing songs from across Chris Cornell’s nearly 30-year career, 11 of them unreleased. Also available as a 17-track single album, “Chris Cornell” is the first release since the singer’s death in 2017, and according to the announcement will be “released by Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate through Ume,” Universal’s catalog division.

Vicky Cornell worked extensively with the singer’s bandmates and friends to compile a collection of material from his career, including material from his three bands — Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave — as well as songs from his solo career. a 32-page booklet with many unreleased photos, and liner notes from bandmates and colleagues Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello, Mike McCready, and Brendan O’Brien. She also worked with Cornell’s longtime associate, producer Brendan O’Brien, as well as his friend and Temple of the Dog bandmate, Pearl Jam cofounder Jeff Ament, who created the packaging for “Chris Cornell.” O’Brien and Cornell’s bandmates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello and Mike McCready contributed liner notes.

The first unreleased track, “When Bad Does Good,” was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive. The track was a favorite of his and it wasn’t until friend Josh Brolin, reminded Vicky of the unreleased song, that she decided to share it with his fans.

“Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” says Vicky. “I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”

The single album includes Cornell’s previously unreleased cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2U.” The box set’s ten unreleased live performances include Cornell’s duet with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on “Wild World” and another duet with his daughter, Toni Cornell, on Bob Marley’s indelible classic, “Redemption Song.” Temple of the Dog’s 25th anniversary reunion/first-ever-official tour in 2016 is highlighted with hometown performances of “Reach Down” and the Andy Wood/Mother Love Bone favorite “Stargazer,” Chris’ personal arrangement of “One” featuring the lyrics to Metallica’s song set to the music of U2’s song of same name, and a first ever album release of Audioslave’s 2005 ground-breaking performance on Cuban soil of “Show Me How To Live.” Also in 2016, one of Chris’ personal career-topping moments was performing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London where he covered The Beatles’ “A Day In The Life.” Three additional live selections from Sweden in 2006 include “Wide Awake,” “All Night Thing” and Led Zeppelin’s “Thank You” are from the very first show ever where Chris performed by himself with an acoustic guitar in front of an audience which became the creative spark for his future “Songbook” tours. Two unreleased music videos spotlight a solo acoustic performance of “Scream” and the newly edited Soundgarden video “Live To Rise,” showcasing the band without “The Avengers” movie footage included.