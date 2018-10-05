You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hamiet Bluiett, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 78

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JULY 12: Hamiet Bluiett plays Bass Clarinet on stage in The Hague during the North Sea Jazz Festival on July 12 1984 (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)
CREDIT: Redferns

Legendary jazz saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett passed away Thursday at the age of 78, according to the St. Louis American. Widely considered to be one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in jazz history, he was active for more than five decades, performing with Charles Mingus, Babatunde Olatunji, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, and his influence cast a long shadow over the genre.

Bluiett was in Brooklyn, Illinois, near St. Louis in 1940 and studied several instruments as a child, settling on baritone saxophone at the age of ten. He played with various bands throughout his teens and joined the Navy band in 1961. Returning to St. Louis in the mid-1960s, he co-founded the multi-discipline Black Artists’ Group and worked with it for several years.

In 1969, he moved to New York and joined the Charles Mingus Quintet and Sam Rivers’ large ensemble. In 1976 he co-founded the World Saxophone Quartet with Julius Hemphill and Oliver Lake, fellow veterans of the Black Artists’ Group, and David Murray. The group continued with several lineup changes over the following decades (including one with Branford Marsalis), releasing some 21 albums. Along with that group, over the past three decades has also formed and performed with the Bluiett Baritone Nation — made up of baritone saxophones with percussion accompaniment — and the Clarinet Family, a group of eight clarinetists, along with session work.

See the St. Louis American for updated memorial service details.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Music

  • THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JULY 12:

    Hamiet Bluiett, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 78

    Legendary jazz saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett passed away Thursday at the age of 78, according to the St. Louis American. Widely considered to be one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in jazz history, he was active for more than five decades, performing with Charles Mingus, Babatunde Olatunji, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, and his influence […]

  • Quincy Jones Apologizes

    Quincy Jones to Be Honored at Spotify’s Secret Genius Awards 

    Legendary jazz saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett passed away Thursday at the age of 78, according to the St. Louis American. Widely considered to be one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in jazz history, he was active for more than five decades, performing with Charles Mingus, Babatunde Olatunji, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, and his influence […]

  • Janelle Monae

    Janelle Monae Joins 'Lady and the Tramp' Live-Action Movie

    Legendary jazz saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett passed away Thursday at the age of 78, according to the St. Louis American. Widely considered to be one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in jazz history, he was active for more than five decades, performing with Charles Mingus, Babatunde Olatunji, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, and his influence […]

  • PledgeMusic CEO Steps Down

    PledgeMusic CEO Dominic Pandiscia Steps Down

    Legendary jazz saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett passed away Thursday at the age of 78, according to the St. Louis American. Widely considered to be one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in jazz history, he was active for more than five decades, performing with Charles Mingus, Babatunde Olatunji, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, and his influence […]

  • Patricia Joseph

    Primary Wave Names Patricia Joseph VP of Creative Synch

    Legendary jazz saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett passed away Thursday at the age of 78, according to the St. Louis American. Widely considered to be one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in jazz history, he was active for more than five decades, performing with Charles Mingus, Babatunde Olatunji, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others, and his influence […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad