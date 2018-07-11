Gunman in XXXTentacion’s Murder Arrested

XXXtentacion
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Homicide detectives in the Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested one of the gunmen involved in the murder of rapper Jahseh Onfroy, known professionally as XXXTentacion.

XXX died in mid-June from a fatal gunshot wound after two gunmen pursued and shot him as he was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Investigators have identified 22-year-old Michael Boatwright as one of the two armed suspects. Authorities arrested Boatwright on July 10 for first-degree murder.

While authorities have not yet arrested a second gunman, detectives are also investigating Robert Allen, a 22-year-old man described as “a person of interest in the case.” The Broward Sheriff’s Office Report notes that “Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of PVP (flakka) and carrying a concealed firearm.”

Prior to charging Boatwright, authorities also arrested Dedrick Williams, a tattoo artist suspected of operating the SUV that prevented XXX’s vehicle from leaving RIVA Motorsports. Police charged Williams with first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car, and driving without a valid license.

Authorities had previously arrested Boatwright on July 5 on “unrelated drug charges,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Report. Thousands of fans and fellow musicians attended XXX’s open-casket memorial, which was held in Florida’s BB&T Center on June 27.

