Gunman in XXXTentacion’s Murder Arrested

Homicide detectives in the Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested one of the gunmen involved in the murder of rapper Jahseh Onfroy, known professionally as XXXTentacion.

XXX died in mid-June from a fatal gunshot wound after two gunmen pursued and shot him as he was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Investigators have identified 22-year-old Michael Boatwright as one of the two armed suspects. Authorities arrested Boatwright on July 10 for first-degree murder.

While authorities have not yet arrested a second gunman, detectives are also investigating Robert Allen, a 22-year-old man described as “a person of interest in the case.” The Broward Sheriff’s Office Report notes that “Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of PVP (flakka) and carrying a concealed firearm.”

Prior to charging Boatwright, authorities also arrested Dedrick Williams, a tattoo artist suspected of operating the SUV that prevented XXX’s vehicle from leaving RIVA Motorsports. Police charged Williams with first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car, and driving without a valid license.

Authorities had previously arrested Boatwright on July 5 on “unrelated drug charges,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Report. Thousands of fans and fellow musicians attended XXX’s open-casket memorial, which was held in Florida’s BB&T Center on June 27.