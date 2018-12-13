Guild of Music Supervisors Awards to Honor Joel Sill; King Princess to Perform (EXCLUSIVE)

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced that Joel Sill will receive the organization’s Legacy Award for his contribution to music in film. Sill’s body of work includes “Forrest Gump,” “The Goonies,” “Blade Runner,” “The Color Purple” and “My Cousin Vinny.” He will be joined by Spotify’s RISE artist, King Princess, who will be performing as this year’s Spotlight Artist.

The 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will be held on Feb. 13 at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event will celebrate the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers.

“Time and time again, Joel has been a key player in the creation of iconic songs that capture a film’s spirit and drive award-winning and platinum-selling soundtrack albums,” said Thomas Golubić, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors. “From ‘Easy Rider’ to ‘Flashdance,’ ‘La Bamba’ to ‘Forrest Gump,’ Joel has been part of the most iconic music films of the last few decades and forged a path for today’s music supervisors. We are honored to bestow this award on Joel and to feature King Princess who is carving her own unique path, speaking to today’s diverse and inclusive landscape of creative artists and listeners.”

In 1980, Sill became vice president of music for Paramount Pictures, overseeing and designing music for films including “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Flashdance.” The theme songs from both films went on to win Academy Awards for best original song. Following these successes, Sill moved to Warner Bros., serving as Vice President of Music. He continued to build his career with many No. 1 hits, including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” for the “Mannequin” soundtrack and the multi-platinum “La Bamba.”

King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer. Her debut EP “Make My Bed” was released this year and has been streamed more than 220 million times to date. She is signed to Mark Ronson’s label, Zelig Records, in partnership with Columbia Records. Her debut single “1950” is certified platinum in Australia, and gold in New Zealand, Canada and Norway. Her debut album on the label is forthcoming next year.