×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guild of Music Supervisors Awards to Honor Joel Sill; King Princess to Perform (EXCLUSIVE)

The executive music producer with credits on "Forrest Gump" and "La Bamba" will take center stage at the Feb. 13 event.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Forrest Gump
CREDIT: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced that Joel Sill will receive the organization’s Legacy Award for his contribution to music in film. Sill’s body of work includes “Forrest Gump,” “The Goonies,” “Blade Runner,” “The Color Purple” and “My Cousin Vinny.” He will be joined by Spotify’s RISE artist, King Princess, who will be performing as this year’s Spotlight Artist.

The 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will be held on Feb. 13 at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event will celebrate the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers.

“Time and time again, Joel has been a key player in the creation of iconic songs that capture a film’s spirit and drive award-winning and platinum-selling soundtrack albums,” said Thomas Golubić, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors. “From ‘Easy Rider’ to ‘Flashdance,’ ‘La Bamba’ to ‘Forrest Gump,’ Joel has been part of the most iconic music films of the last few decades and forged a path for today’s music supervisors. We are honored to bestow this award on Joel and to feature King Princess who is carving her own unique path, speaking to today’s diverse and inclusive landscape of creative artists and listeners.”

Related

In 1980, Sill became vice president of music for Paramount Pictures, overseeing and designing music for films including “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Flashdance.” The theme songs from both films went on to win Academy Awards for best original song. Following these successes, Sill moved to Warner Bros., serving as Vice President of Music. He continued to build his career with many No. 1 hits, including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” for the “Mannequin” soundtrack and the multi-platinum “La Bamba.”

King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer. Her debut EP “Make My Bed” was released this year and has been streamed more than 220 million times to date. She is signed to Mark Ronson’s label, Zelig Records, in partnership with Columbia Records. Her debut single “1950” is certified platinum in Australia, and gold in New Zealand, Canada and Norway. Her debut album on the label is forthcoming next year.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Rebecca Campbell Disney

    Disney Sets Out International Leadership Team Post-Fox Deal

    Rebecca Campbell, Diego Lerner, and Uday Shankar are set to be Disney’s three key international chiefs when its deal for 21st Century Fox closes, the company announced Thursday. Campbell will run the EMEA team under the new structure, which is conditional on the Fox deal closing. She also adds Russia and the CIS region to [...]

  • 'Dumplin'' Review: Netflix's Sweet, Dolly Parton-Blessed

    Film Review: 'Dumplin''

    “I’m not the Dalai Lama, but I’ll try to offer up a few words of advice,” Dolly Parton chirped in her 2008 single “Better Get to Livin’,” before doling out exactly the brand of wholesome, no-nonsense wisdom you’d expect from the indefatigable country queen: If you keep your head up, keep moving forward and say [...]

  • Russell BobbittMarvel Studios talk at Beth

    The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans

    From the success of “Deadpool 2” (stream, $5.99 on Amazon) to the rise of “Black Panther” (stream, $3.99 on Amazon) 2018 was a big year for the Marvel Universe. With the holidays just around the corner, we’ve rounded up some of the best Marvel-related gifts, fit for wannabe superheroes, and casual fans alike. 1. Spider-Man [...]

  • Valerian

    EuropaCorp in Advanced Talks to Sell Off Its Post-Production Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

    Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp is in advanced discussions to sell its vast post-production facility, Digital Factory, to Chinese research and engineering studio Southbay, Variety has learned. Southbay specializes in 3D conversion, VFX and post-production for film and TV, and has offices in Los Angeles and in Hangzhou and Shaoxing in China. EuropaCorp is one of Southbay’s clients, along [...]

  • 'Self-Portrait With Boy' in Development at

    'Self-Portrait With Boy' in Development at Topic Studios

    Topic Studios (“Leave No Trace”) has bought rights to Rachel Lyon’s debut novel “Self-Portrait With Boy” and plans to develop the project as a feature film. Lyon will adapt her own novel. John Lyons (“Boogie Nights”), who recently signed a first-look deal with Topic Studios, has come on board to produce. The story is set [...]

  • Ventana Sur Animation Panel Focuses On

    Ricardo Cortes Vera Talks Audience-Driven Content at Ventana Sur

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Ricardo Cortes Vera, commissioning editor for Señal Colombia, introduced the audience-driven children’s content his company is renowned for in hopes of encouraging a crowd of animators into submitting their own work to the channel. He did so in a keynote address given Tuesday afternoon in Buenos Aires, at the Animation! strand [...]

  • Films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin

    Berlin Film Festival: New Films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin, Denis Cote in Competition

    New films by Francois Ozon, Fatih Akin and Denis Cote are among the titles that will compete for the Golden Bear at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. German director Akin’s “Der Goldene Handschuh” (“The Golden Glove”) and French helmer Ozon’s “Grâce à dieu” (“By the Grace of God”) were announced by the Berlinale in its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad