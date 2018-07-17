Greta Van Fleet Drop Fiery New Song, ‘When the Curtain Falls’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost any other band working today (including a lot of bands who made their names in the ‘70s).

As usual, the new song, “When the Curtain Falls,” finds the group channelling Zeppelin bigtime, with a fiery riff and shrieking vocals from singer Joshua Kiszka, who often looks like he’s on the verge of bursting out laughing when he’s performing, which somehow makes the band’s act even more effective.

Yet in a very 2018 move, the band has lit up rock radio, toured all over the place, performed at Coachella and made a big name for themselves — and they’re yet to release their debut album (although TBH releasing “EP”s, including an eight-track one, as they did with “From the Fires” last year, is kinda cheating). Smart money says this track is the first song from that “debut,” which the band is currently working on — although exactly when they’re working on it is unclear, since they’re on tour more or less constantly for the next five months — see their exhausting tour scheduled right here.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Greta Van Fleet Drop Fiery New

    Greta Van Fleet Drop Fiery New Song, ‘When the Curtain Falls’

    With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost […]

  • Matt Sawin Capitol Music Group

    Caroline Names Matt Sawin Executive VP

    With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost […]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Launches Nigerian Division

    With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost […]

  • Minus the Bear, Long-Running Indie Rock

    Minus the Bear, Veteran Indie Rock Band, Announce Split, Farewell Tour

    With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost […]

  • chance the rapper 2017 grammys

    Chance the Rapper Talks New Album, Kanye West Collaboration

    With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost […]

  • Bruno Mars Grammys

    Recording Academy Announces Date, Deadlines for 2019 Grammy Awards

    With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad