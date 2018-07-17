Greta Van Fleet Drop Fiery New Song, ‘When the Curtain Falls’

With posts about Led Zeppelin and Queen, it’s been a classic-rock kinda day here at Variety Music — and although Michigan-reared newcomers Greta Van Fleet bring things into the present, well, they’re only bringing them into the present so far. The group, all of whom were born in the ‘90s, channel ‘70s rock better than almost any other band working today (including a lot of bands who made their names in the ‘70s).

As usual, the new song, “When the Curtain Falls,” finds the group channelling Zeppelin bigtime, with a fiery riff and shrieking vocals from singer Joshua Kiszka, who often looks like he’s on the verge of bursting out laughing when he’s performing, which somehow makes the band’s act even more effective.

Yet in a very 2018 move, the band has lit up rock radio, toured all over the place, performed at Coachella and made a big name for themselves — and they’re yet to release their debut album (although TBH releasing “EP”s, including an eight-track one, as they did with “From the Fires” last year, is kinda cheating). Smart money says this track is the first song from that “debut,” which the band is currently working on — although exactly when they’re working on it is unclear, since they’re on tour more or less constantly for the next five months — see their exhausting tour scheduled right here.