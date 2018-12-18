×

#GrammysSoDiverse: How the Recording Academy Finally Found a Firestorm-Proof Slate of Nominees

The Recording Academy steps up with a wide-ranging — and unprecedentedly inclusive — list of 2019 nominees 

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
R&B singer Gabi Wilson, better known as H.E.R., poses for a portrait in New York. She is Apple Music's latest "Up Next" artist and ranks sixth among R&B artists on the streaming platformH.E.R. Portrait Session, New York, USA - 13 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Victoria Will/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
It’s no understatement to say that the Grammy Awards faced some challenges with their 2019 nominations. While the nominee list for the 2018 awards was the most racially diverse in the Recording Academy’s history, it was painfully low on female representation — three of the four main categories each had one female nominee — a dynamic that continued with the winners’ list and the show itself. Asked by Variety after the show what female artists and executives might do to improve that situation, Grammy chief Neil Portnow said they needed to “step up.” While he later insisted he’d misspoken, the damage was done, and a firestorm of criticism ensued that saw the Grammys establish an internal task force to further diversity, and culminated with Portnow announcing that he will step down from his post in July, 2019.
The organization seems to have taken the criticism to heart: Five out of seven 2019 best album nominees are by female artists, and the eighth nominee — the “Black Panther” soundtrack compilation — features female artists. Six of the eight nominees for new artist are women; five of the eight nominees for song of the year, and four of the eight for record of the year, are by female artists or co-billed with male artists. With some exceptions, the inclusion trickles all the way down to the blues and mastering engineer categories.
That’s not the only sign of a sea change: veteran singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and R&B newcomer H.E.R., hardly household names, have a whopping six nominations and five nominations, respectively, with Carlile second only to superstars Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris and Lady Gaga all have five noms as well; Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves each have four, all of which seems to suggest the Grammys embracing the fringes (comparatively, anyway) on a larger scale than they may ever have done before.
To that end, pop — which dominated in the 2018 awards, as Bruno Mars took three of the four top categories — was pushed to the margins (again, comparatively). Heavily tipped singers including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha had massive singles in 2018 but received just two noms apiece, and Taylor Swift — who’s won 10 Grammys from 32 nominations before her 30th birthday — received just one, in a pop category, for her “Reputation” album.
The 2019 list is far from perfect — emo rap, the fast-rising and multi-billion-streamed genre driven by such rappers as Juice Wrld, Lil Pump and the late XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, was completely shut out — and as with all awards, there’s a sense that some were snubbed while others were overly favored. But the nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards feel like a step in the right direction.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Music

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. Related James Corden Isn't Hosting 2019 Grammys, but CBS Is Eyeing His Producer, Ben Winston (EXCLUSIVE) Rashida Jones, Lili Zanuck Talk Grammy Nominations and the Music-Documentary Gold Rush “It feels amazing [...]

  • Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss

    Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss Scene With Fiance

    The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them. Related James Corden Isn't Hosting 2019 Grammys, but CBS Is Eyeing His Producer, [...]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. Related James Corden Isn't Hosting 2019 Grammys, but CBS Is Eyeing His Producer, Ben Winston (EXCLUSIVE) [...]

  • Kendrick Lamar Childish Gambino Ariana Grande

    The Best Music Videos of 2018 (Watch)

    In 2018, more than 35 years after the music video became an art form, they continued to evolve. This year we saw clips with incisive cultural commentary (Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”), wildly creative and at times disturbing imagery (Tierra Whack’s “Whack World”), and of course a number of celebrity-studded outings (Drake’s “Nice for What?” [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

    Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists. Related James Corden Isn't Hosting 2019 Grammys, but CBS Is Eyeing His Producer, Ben Winston (EXCLUSIVE) Rashida Jones, Lili Zanuck [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad