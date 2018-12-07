×
How to Watch the 2019 Grammy Awards Nominations

Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
CREDIT: MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

The Recording Academy will announce the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards on Friday morning, two days after the originally scheduled date of Dec. 5 (moved due to memorial services for late President George H.W. Bush).

Nominations will be staggered throughout the morning. Select categories will be revealed live on “CBS This Morning” by Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Alessia Cara, and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and on Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the official announcement of all 84 categories posting on Grammy.com at 8:45 a.m. ET. Nominations can be streamed on CBSN and fuboTV.

This year marks an increase in the number of noms for the general field categories — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist — from five to eight.

“Shallow” from the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack is considered a contender for song of the year, likely up against Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” and Drake’s “Nice for What,” among others. For record of the year, which recognizes producers as well as songwriters, Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” could go up against Cardi B’s “I Like It” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.” With Cardi B and Drake neck and neck in terms of streaming numbers and chart positions this year, album of the year may go to either one, or someone else entirely, with equally worthy contenders including Janelle Monae’s “Dirty Computer” and Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour.”

The 61st Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Feb. 10 on CBS.

