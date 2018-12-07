×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What Do ‘Black Panther,’ Childish Gambino Share? A Swede — 5x Grammy Nominee Ludwig Göransson

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Panther
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In looking for what “Black Panther” and Childish Gambino have in common, you might not look first to Swedish heritage. But a transplant from that country, composer Ludwig Göransson, managed a surprising and possibly unprecedented coup in this year’s Grammy nominations, earning one nod for his work as a film scorer on “Black Panther,” and four more as Donald Glover’s partner in Childish Gambino.

Göransson’s “Panther” score  — much of it rooted in the West African sounds he recorded while researching the project — makes its stand in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category. In his other life as a member of Childish Gambino, Göransson’s work with Glover pulled in four nominations, three of them for the acclaimed single “This is America,” in the all-genre Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories as well as Best Rap/Sung Performance. The additional Childish Gambino nomination came for “Feels Like Summer” as Best R&B Song.

It’s a major boost for the film composer, whose other screen credits include “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler’s earlier films “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed,” as well as this year’s “Venom” and “Creed II.” Göransson also received a Golden Globe nomination Thursday for his “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Related

Göransson met Coogler at USC, the former studying in the film-scoring program and the latter in the film school. After USC, Göransson became composer for TV’s “Community,” where he met Glover and joined him as a creative partner in Childish Gambino. They performed on last year’s Grammys show, with Göransson playing guitar.

Within the pop realm but straying afield from Childish Gambino, Göransson has worked with acts from Chance the Rapper to HAIM. He was nominated for three Grammys last year, as part of Childish Gambino; this year marks his first time getting a Grammy nomination for his film-scoring day job.

Grammy’s Visual Media categories were the usual mix of 2017 and 2018 releases because of the award’s curious eligibility year, which ends in September. So Göransson’s “Black Panther” soundtrack competes with four scores from last year: John Williams’ “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Alexandre Desplat’s “The Shape of Water” (the Oscar winner last spring), Michael Giacchino’s “Coco” and Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch’s “Blade Runner 2049.”

Similarly, only one 2018 release is among those nominated for Best Compilation soundtrack: “Deadpool 2.” The others are the song-dominated albums for “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Lady Bird” and TV’s “Stranger Things.”

Two of the five Best Song nominees are from 2018 releases: Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars,” heard at the end of “Black Panther,” and “Shallow,” the much-touted Lady Gaga song from “A Star Is Born.” The 2017 songs in this category are Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name,” “Remember Me” from “Coco” (the Oscar winner) and “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Film composers also dominated the Grammy composing and arranging categories, with John Powell managing nominations for Instrumental Composition (“Mine Mission” from “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” shared with John Williams) and Instrumental Arrangement (“Madrid Finale” from the animated “Ferdinand”); Alexandre Desplat receiving two more nods for his “Shape of Water” score in both Instrumental Composition and Instrumental Arrangement categories; and Terence Blanchard and Alan Silvestri earning Instrumental Composition nods for tracks from their “BlacKkKlansman” and “Avengers: Infinity Wars” soundtracks, respectively.

In addition, keyboardist Randy Waldman scored nominations for two tracks on his “Superheroes” album, both classic TV themes: “Batman” (Instrumental Arrangement) and “Spider-Man” (Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals).

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Michael B. Jordan arrives at the

    Santa Barbara Festival to Honor Michael B. Jordan for 'Black Panther,' 'Creed II'

    The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has selected Michael B. Jordan as the recipient of its Cinema Vanguard Award for his work in “Black Panther” and “Creed II.” Jordan will be honored at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 7. The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from [...]

  • James Bond Spectre

    Bond 25: Lea Seydoux Returning to Franchise

    With its spring shoot fast approaching, Eon and MGM have begun bringing back familiar faces for the next James Bond film as Lea Seydoux is set to reprise her “Spectre” role as psychologist Madeleine Swann, a source confirmed to Variety. Daniel Craig is already on board to return, with Cary Joji Fukunaga writing and directing [...]

  • Scarface Movie

    Inside 'Scarface's' Sometimes Rocky Road to Becoming a Classic

    “Scarface,” which opened Dec. 9, 1983, made money at the box office but wasn’t immediately profitable. In the 35 years since then, the film has been embraced as a classic. On April 6, 1982, Variety announced star Al Pacino and director Sidney Lumet were working on a remake of the 1932 film, but before long [...]

  • Sister Act

    'Sister Act 3': 'Insecure' Executive Producer, 'Star' Showrunner to Write Sequel

    “Sister Act 3” is ramping up development, tapping “Insecure” co-executive producer Regina Hicks and “Star” showrunner Karin Gist to pen the sequel for Disney’s newly named streaming service, Disney+. Plot details of “Sister Act 3” are being kept under wraps, but the original starred Whoopi Goldberg and centered on her Reno lounge singer, who goes [...]

  • Dolly Parton attends the world premiere

    Dolly Parton Hopes to Perform 'Dumplin'' Song at the Golden Globes

    It’s not easy to upstage Jennifer Aniston. But everyone at Thursday night’s premiere of her new Netflix flick, “Dumplin’,” seemed to be singing the praises of Dolly Parton, who earlier in the day received a Golden Globe nomination for “Girl in the Movies,” one of half a dozen new songs she wrote for the film. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad