Grammy Nominations Announcement Moved to Dec. 7

Why the Oscars, Emmys Shouldn't Try to Become the Grammys
Due to the scheduled memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush, the 61st Grammy Awards nominations will now be announced on Friday, Dec. 7, instead of Wednesday, Dec. 5 as previously planned.

Select categories will be announced live on “CBS This Morning” and on Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET. Shortly aftward, at 8:45 a.m. ET, the Recording Academy™ will announce nominations across all 84 categories.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy announced several changes to the awards process, most notably that the number of nominations for the “General Field” categories — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist — will increase from five to eight.

According to the announcement, sent to Academy members Tuesday morning, “This change will better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year’s best recordings.”

Last month, Variety weighed in with its predictions on who will be nominated.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019.

When Where What
8:30 a.m. ET “CBS This Morning” Nominations revealed in select categories
8:30 a.m. ET Apple Music Nominations revealed in select categories
8:45 a.m. ET GRAMMY.com Complete nominations list

 

 

