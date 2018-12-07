×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grammy Nominations 2019 Announced (Updating Live)

By and
Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
CREDIT: MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards on Friday morning.

The Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 10 from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are the nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards:

GENERAL FIELD

Album Of The Year:
“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B
“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile
“Scorpion” — Drake
“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.
“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone
“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe
“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Record Of The Year:
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Nominations 2019 Announced (Updating Live)

    The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards on Friday morning. The Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 10 from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Here are the nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards: GENERAL FIELD Album Of The Year: “Invasion Of Privacy” — [...]

  • Moroccan director Meryem Benm'Barekposes during the

    Cannes Screenplay Winner Meryem Benm’barek on 'Sofia,' Moroccan Cinema, Next Projects

    Thirty-four-year-old Meryem Benm’barek, who divides her time between Paris and Morocco, received a standing ovation after the premiere of her debut feature, “Sofia,” in Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year, and won the screenplay award. The pic is a powerful story about a 20-year-old middle-class girl who is forced to marry the working-class father [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers 4' Trailer Finally Arrives

    Things look pretty bleak for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That’s the takeaway from the first trailer for the fourth “Avengers” movie — a sequel that finds Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)  scrambling to concoct a plan to defeat Thanos, the intergalactic baddie who destroyed half of all [...]

  • Park Circus Names Former UIP Exec

    Park Circus Names Former UIP Exec Mark Hirzberger-Taylor as New CEO

    Mark Hirzberger-Taylor will take charge of Park Circus from March 2019, replacing Nick Varley and John Letham, the outgoing founders and co-CEOs of the Scotland-based distributor. Hirzberger-Taylor was a territory manager in Indonesia, Turkey and Austria for UIP. Recently, he has been consulting for Paramount Pictures in the Austrian market. “Nick and John have built [...]

  • Jesse Eisenberg The Spoils London

    Heirs of Marcel Marceau Deny Involvement in Jesse Eisenberg Film 'Resistance'

    Descendants of Marcel Marceau have disavowed World War II drama “Resistance,” saying that they are “in no way associated with the production,” which stars Jesse Eisenberg as the legendary performer and mime artist. In a statement to Variety, children and heirs of Marceau said the project was erroneously “reported in the press and on social media [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Torpedoes to Strong Start in China

    “Aquaman,” Warner Bros.’ latest superhero blockbuster, torpedoed to a strong start in China on Friday, two weeks before its release in the U.S. The film had raked in RMB 89 million ($12.9 million) on Friday by 5 p.m. Beijing time. Midnight screenings the night before brought in RMB 9 million ($1.3 million), making for a [...]

  • 'Avengers: Infinity War' Lot in Scotland

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Lot in Scotland Could Become Permanent Studio

    An industrial site near Edinburgh that was used to shoot parts of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is being primed as a permanent major film and TV studio in Scotland. Local film agency Screen Scotland is asking for private partners to join the project to develop the 8.6-acre site at Bath Road in the Port of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad