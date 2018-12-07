Grammy Nominations 2019 Announced (Updating Live)

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards on Friday morning.

The Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 10 from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are the nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards:

GENERAL FIELD

Album Of The Year:

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” — Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” — Drake

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” — Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Record Of The Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey