Grammy Awards Dates for 2020 and 2021 Announced

The Recording Academy and CBS announced today the dates for the Grammy Awards in 2020 and 2021.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and the 63rd will air on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. As previously announced, both shows will take place at the Grammys’ usual location, the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, they were held in New York for the first time since 2003.

“Los Angeles loves the Grammys — a celebration of the artists who transform how we think about music, and the behind-the-boards talent that makes their excellence possible. The music industry is integral to L.A.’s economy, and reflects the spirit of the city itself: diverse, imaginative and always ready to break new ground. We are thrilled to welcome the Grammys back to the creative capital of the world, and look forward to hosting the awards for years to come,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Nominations for the 2019 awards will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and will honor the best in recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.

The Grammy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS.

Key dates and deadlines for the 2019 Grammy Awards and Grammy Week events are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

First Round of Voting Opens

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

First Round of Voting Closes

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Nominees Announced for 61st ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Final Round of Voting Opens

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Final Round of Voting Closes

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week celebration

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

Music Educator Award Presentation

GRAMMY In The Schools Live!

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation

MusiCares Person of the Year

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

GRAMMY Nominees Reception

Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

GRAMMY Celebration