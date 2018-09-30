You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Crowd Panic Mars Global Citizen Festival in New York

By

Steve's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Sh

Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries.

New York police raced to the stage and took over the mike, attempting to calm the fleeing concertgoers. “The fence fell,” a female captain stated. “We’ve got to get these barriers open. We’ve got to get these people out. People are getting crushed. Please move backwards!”

Global Citizen veteran Chris Martin of Coldplay tried to help, telling the crowd: “A barrier fell down. There’s no need to rush. Nobody is trying to hurt anybody. You’re all safe. When you guys are all ready, we can watch Janet Jackson.”

At 8:15, about 40 minutes after the commotion and with some of the crowd returning to the area where the fence collapsed, Jackson hit the stage, performing a seamless set of her hit songs from the ’80s and ’90s, including “Rhythm Nation,” “Nasty,” “Miss You Much,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “When I Think of You” and “Control.”

Related

Toward the end of her set, Jackson weighed in on the key issue of the day: women being sexually assaulted by men. “I’m sick, I’m repulsed, I’m infuriated,” she said. “Injustice, bigotry and prejudice has to stop.”

This echoed the opening message from Janelle Monáe, who kicked off the show at 4 p.m. “I dedicate this to Dr. Ford,” she said, referring to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified Thursday at a Senate Justice Committee hearing about being sexually assaulted by Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 1982. “I dedicate this to Anita Hill… Let the vagina have a monologue!”

Following sets by John Legend and Shawn Mendes, Bronx-born rapper Cardi B made a pitch for the 60,000 attendees, mostly in their teens and twenties, to vote. “Last election, everybody took it as a joke, even me, I’m not even going to front,” she admitted. “Because I thought, ‘Man, that person ain’t going to win,’ and look where we at now.”

Cardi B’s kinetic set consisted of snippets of her hits – “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “She Bad” and “Be Careful.” “We need to tone it down for my health,” she said mid-set. “It’s asthma season. I can’t breathe.”

The overriding Global Citizen concern is to end world poverty by 2030. Many foreign dignitaries and sponsors (Proctor & Gamble, Cisco) pledged money and campaigns to contribute to that effort. Sub-topics throughout the day included stopping ocean pollution created by plastic — one speaker warmed of an island made of plastic the size of France — and putting a halt to cash bail.

“The cash bail system violates justice,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared. “If you can’t make bail, you sit in jail.” He called for the closing of New York’s notorious Riker’s Island prison where 70% of the inmates “have not been found guilty. I’ve closed more prisons than any governor in the history of this state. I’m not done yet.”

Due to the fence fall and ensuing pandemonium, the show was extended an extra half hour to allow The Weeknd to finish it up, albeit with a shortened set of his hits – “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Party Monster” and “Secrets.”

“Can we go all night, New York?” the Canadian singer asked rhetorically. But, a few minutes later, he announced, “I have to cut it short.”

It was an anticlimactic ending to an unsettling day.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Norah Jones at the Theatre at

    Concert Review: Norah Jones Rocks Out Amid Jazz Comeback in L.A.

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

  • Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New

    Concert Review: Crowd Panic Mars Global Citizen Festival in New York

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

  • Otis Rush Dead: Legendary Chicago Blues

    Otis Rush, Chicago Blues Guitarist, Dies at 84

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

  • blondie 2018 band lineup cuba trip

    Blondie Is Heading to Cuba and Wants You to Come Along

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Adam Driver"

    Kanye West Underwhelms on ‘Saturday Night Live,' Delivers Political Rant After Show Ends

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

  • mariah carey gtfo caymus bottle wine

    How a Family-Owned Winery Ended Up Getting Namechecked in Mariah Carey's New Song

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

  • Marty Balin, Grace Slick, Spencer Dryden,

    Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane: 5 Defining Musical Moments

    Saturday’s 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park nearly turned into a catastrophe when attendees, thinking that gunshots were fired at 7:35 p.m., stampeded away from the stage. It was actually a security barrier that toppled over, creating a sound that reverberated and scared many in the crowd. Global Citizen reported seven injuries. New […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad