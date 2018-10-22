Universal Music Group Names Beatles Remixer Giles Martin Head of Audio & Sound

Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to help create the best possible listening experience for fans.”

On top of the work Martin has already done for UMG on Beatles projects, Martin had previously been employed for four years by Sonos, the smart-speaker company, as their “head of sound experience.”

Martin will be based at London’s Abbey Road but will “work across all of the company’s studios,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ve worked very closely with Giles through his work with the Beatles at Abbey Road, and he’s increasingly become part of the wider Universal Music family,” Universal Music UK chairman and CEO David Joseph said in a statement. “Giles’ unique approach means that as formats and services change, there’s no one better to ensure we are best-serving artists, producers and fans in terms of audio delivery.”

Said Martin, “The landscape of the way people listen to music has changed dramatically. This is an exciting time… It’s inspiring to be given the opportunity to work with an amazing team at UMG to push the boundaries of audio and sound for both the artist and the music lover.”

Martin has been the public face of the imminent release of deluxe 50th anniversary editions of the Beatles’ White Album, coming out Nov. 9. His work remixing the album and acting as archivist follows similar duties he had on last year’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” which also had him tweaking work done by his father, famed producer George Martin. His first Beatles project came when his father was still alive, as they jointly worked on “Love,” the soundtrack to the Cirque du Soleil show of the same name.

Martin’s two Grammys both came for “Love,” in the soundtrack album and surround-sound categories. Other projects Martin has worked on include Hayley Westenra’s UK-hit classical album “Pure,” Paul McCartney’s “New” and the “Beatles: Rock Band” video game.