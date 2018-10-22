You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Music Group Names Beatles Remixer Giles Martin Head of Audio & Sound

The appointment for legendary producer George Martin's son comes on the eve of the release of a "White Album" deluxe edition he oversaw.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Giles Martin
CREDIT: Alex Lake

Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to help create the best possible listening experience for fans.”

On top of the work Martin has already done for UMG on Beatles projects, Martin had previously been employed for four years by Sonos, the smart-speaker company, as their “head of sound experience.”

Martin will be based at London’s Abbey Road but will “work across all of the company’s studios,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ve worked very closely with Giles through his work with the Beatles at Abbey Road, and he’s increasingly become part of the wider Universal Music family,” Universal Music UK chairman and CEO David Joseph said in a statement. “Giles’ unique approach means that as formats and services change, there’s no one better to ensure we are best-serving artists, producers and fans in terms of audio delivery.”

Related

Said Martin, “The landscape of the way people listen to music has changed dramatically. This is an exciting time… It’s inspiring to be given the opportunity to work with an amazing team at UMG to push the boundaries of audio and sound for both the artist and the music lover.”

Martin has been the public face of the imminent release of deluxe 50th anniversary editions of the Beatles’ White Album, coming out Nov. 9. His work remixing the album and acting as archivist follows similar duties he had on last year’s “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” which also had him tweaking work done by his father, famed producer George Martin. His first Beatles project came when his father was still alive, as they jointly worked on “Love,” the soundtrack to the Cirque du Soleil show of the same name.

Martin’s two Grammys both came for “Love,” in the soundtrack album and surround-sound categories. Other projects Martin has worked on include Hayley Westenra’s UK-hit classical album “Pure,” Paul McCartney’s “New” and the “Beatles: Rock Band” video game.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Giles Martin

    Universal Music Group Names Beatles Remixer Giles Martin Head of Audio & Sound

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Pushing for Increased Stunt Safety

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

  • Lil Yachty “Nuthin’ 2 Prove”

    Album Review: Lil Yachty's 'Nuthin' 2 Prove'

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

  • Elle King's "Shake the Spirit"

    Album Review: Elle King's 'Shake the Spirit'

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

  • Loretta Lynn

    Loretta Lynn Resting at Home After Hospital Stay

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

  • Britney Spears in Las Vegas

    Britney Spears' Strange Vegas Residency Rollout Belies a Big Raise

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

  • TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops Official Trailer for 'Black Monday'

    Giles Martin, most recently renowned for his work on remixing key components of the Beatles’ catalog, has officially joined Universal Music Group in the role of Head of Audio & Sound, a global position the company created for him. A spokesperson says Martin will “help UMG explore new studio technologies and work with artists to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad