You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Montana Wears His Immigrant Status on His Sleeve on GQ Covers Across Middle East

Says the rapper: "Immigration means ... hope, it means faith, it means a voice for the people that come from different places and build a country."

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of GQ

French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants.

The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the We Are the Dream Campaign. The initiative he began earlier this year with MTV and the nonprofit Get Schooled was launched to help undocumented high school students in the U.S. obtain higher education. President Donald Trump has been working on phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers protections to undocumented youth.

“Immigration means everything to me. It means hope, it means faith, it means a voice for the people that come from different places and build a country,” Montana tells the magazine (read the story here).

The shoot was accompanied by a short film of Montana’s journey through Dubai, Beirut, and Casablanca.

“Being a kid from Morocco, from Casablanca, and going to the States when I was 13 not knowing English, and all we had was hope. Me being a Muslim kid and now I’m on the cover of GQ Middle East,” Montana said in the video. “I feel like it’s something you can only dream about. Especially starting from the bottom with no help and being self-made and making it, it’s just something that shows the next world leader that comes from the Middle East that they can make it happen.”

The covers were shot by Sebastian Kim and creative directed by Jim Moore. Montana released his second studio album, “Jungle Rules,” in 2017. The album’s single, “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee, was Montana’s first song as lead artist to reach the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100. He also released the track “No Stylist” with Drake in September.

GQ French Montana
CREDIT: Courtesy of GQ

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Politics

  • French Montana Appears on GQ Middle

    French Montana Wears His Immigrant Status on His Sleeve on GQ Covers Across Middle East

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

  • BeckLACMA: Art and Film Gala presented

    Dave Grohl, Beck, Moby Talk Midterm Elections at Swing Left Concert

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

  • A police officer stands guard on

    Supreme Court Rejects Net Neutrality Case

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

  • Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters

    Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters to Combat Trump Immigration Policies (Watch)

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

  • Trump vs Oprah Presidential Race

    Trump Says He Was Friends with Oprah Until He Ran for Office

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

  • Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity to Campaign

    Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity to Appear With Trump at Midterm Eve Rally

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

  • Trump Rally

    Listen: Axios Co-Founder on HBO Show, the Trump Interview and Why POTUS Won't Tone It Down

    French Montana appears across four covers for the November issue of GQ Middle East. The covers, shot in United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and the rapper’s native Morocco, celebrate his heritage, multiculturalism and immigrants. The covers aimed to promote peace in the Middle East, as well as Montana’s work supporting Dreamers as the face of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad