×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Four Women Accuse Kool A.D., Formerly of Das Racist, of Sexual Assault

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kool A D Kool A. D. of the group Das Rascist performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TennBonnaroo, Manchester, USA
CREDIT: Dave Martin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Four women have accused Victor Vazquez, formerly of indie-rap group Das Racist, of sexual assault, according to Pitchfork. In the detailed article, Vazquez’s estranged wife Saba Moeel, former friend Marta Martinez, former collaborator Andie Flores and an acquaintance who asked to be referred to as Senn detailed alleged non-consensual sexual activity that took place between 2006 and 2015.

In a lengthy statement to the publication, Vazquez confirmed the sexual encounters but claims that he believed them to have been consensual. “It was never my intention to hurt anybody, but through ignorance, entitlement and ego, I now see that I have,” he wrote.

The article describes each encounter, which are similar in their details, and Vazquez responds specifically but similarly to each, claiming that he believed them to be consensual and in some cases that both parties were inebriated at the time. While the women generally stop short of accusing Vazquez of rape, all four — including Vazquez’s ex-wife, with whom he has a child — speak of him aggressively and persistently attempting to have sex with them, at times doing so when they were asleep, despite their resistance. One of the women became pregnant after the encounter; Vazquez paid for her to have an abortion and accompanied her home after the procedure, they both confirmed.

It wasn’t until after the abortion that “the flood of negative feelings started to hit me,” the woman said. “Feeling extremely violated by this person who at certain points in our friendship was my best friend. I was embarrassed that that had happened to me. It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I was actually a victim of his actions.”

In his statement, Vazquez said, “I know I still have a lot of unlearning to do regarding sex, ego, pride, and masculinity. I’m learning to recognize the toxic ideals of masculinity that I unthinkingly bought into. I compulsively sought validation through sex, selfishly unaware of the harm I was causing. I’m trying to be vigilant about consent, have more direct conversations, check myself and really be present and attentive to the wants and needs of the women in my life and not just in sexual relationships but in my relationships with all women.”

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Music

  • Kool A D Kool A. D.

    Four Women Accuse Kool A.D., Formerly of Das Racist, of Sexual Assault

    Four women have accused Victor Vazquez, formerly of indie-rap group Das Racist, of sexual assault, according to Pitchfork. In the detailed article, Vazquez’s estranged wife Saba Moeel, former friend Marta Martinez, former collaborator Andie Flores and an acquaintance who asked to be referred to as Senn detailed alleged non-consensual sexual activity that took place between [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    How The Rolling Stones' 'She’s a Rainbow' Got a Seven-Figure Synch Renaissance

    As far as Rolling Stones chart hits go, “She’s A Rainbow” is more of a cult favorite in the band’s canon, just missing the Top 40 of Mick Jagger’s biggest Billboard Hot 100 hits of all time. But by 2018 standards, it’s suddenly become a smash — based on how many high-profile sync placements the [...]

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. “It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original [...]

  • Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss

    Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss Scene With Fiance

    The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them. Grey and her fiance Elliott Taylor reenacted the kiss in a somewhat similar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad