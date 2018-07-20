Four Men Indicted in XXXTentacion’s Murder

A grand jury in Broward County, Fla., indicted four men in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion on Thursday, according to News 10 in Miami. The indictment charges all four suspects with first-degree murder.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, were previously arrested in connection with the shooting and remain in jail. Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, were also named in the indictment and are still at large.

The MC (real name: Janseh Onfroy), was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership on June 18; the suspects fled after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that authorities said contained $50,000 in cash.

Police asked anyone with information to contact BSO homicide detectives John Curcio or Walt Foster at (954) 321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

The rapper had signed a deal worth $10 million with music distributor Empire to release his next album, according to the New York Times. He had released two full-length albums during his brief career — “17” in 2017 (via Empire) and “?” in 2018 (via Caroline/Universal Music Group) — as well as a number of mixtapes and one-off tracks.

The forthcoming posthumous release won’t drop before October, according to the Times, which quotes Empire founder Ghazi Shami, who says “a significant amount of material” exists.

The late rapper’s following has grown in size since his death, and even before his murder, in spite a short ban from Spotify playlists under the streamer’s former “hateful conduct” policy. “Sad” returned to the top of consumption charts, as did both of his albums to the Billboard 200, and currently boasts more than 380 million streams on Spotify.

Starting in grade school, Onfroy found himself at the center of several legal issues, resulting in expulsion for alleged physical violence. In 2016, the rapper was arrested for false imprisonment and battery of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.