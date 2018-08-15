You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Releases His First New Song in 24 Years (Listen)

Variety Staff

It took nearly 25 years, but former Journey singer Steve Perry dropped a new single today,”No Erasin’” — a taster from his forthcoming new album, “Traces” which is due Oct. 5 on Fantasy Records.

Fittingly, the song begins with the line, “I know it’s been a long time comin’.”

In making the announcement, Perry said, “Putting 30 years into 10 songs has certainly been an emotional experience for me. I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart.” Perry was inducted with Journey into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year (pictured above).

Produced by Perry with co-producer Thom Flowers, “Traces” features nine new songs along with a cover of The Beatles’ “I Need You,” a George Harrison-penned highlight from the 1965 “Help!” album and film (see full track list below).

  1. No Erasin’
  2. We’re Still Here
  3. Most Of All
  4. No More Cryin’
  5. In The Rain
  6. Sun Shines Gray
  7. You Belong To Me
  8. Easy To Love
  9. I Need You
  10. We Fly

 

