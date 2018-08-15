Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Releases His First New Song in 24 Years (Listen)

It took nearly 25 years, but former Journey singer Steve Perry dropped a new single today,”No Erasin’” — a taster from his forthcoming new album, “Traces” which is due Oct. 5 on Fantasy Records.

Fittingly, the song begins with the line, “I know it’s been a long time comin’.”

In making the announcement, Perry said, “Putting 30 years into 10 songs has certainly been an emotional experience for me. I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart.” Perry was inducted with Journey into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year (pictured above).

Produced by Perry with co-producer Thom Flowers, “Traces” features nine new songs along with a cover of The Beatles’ “I Need You,” a George Harrison-penned highlight from the 1965 “Help!” album and film (see full track list below).