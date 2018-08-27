Foo Fighters Stage Free Pop-Up Show for Superfans

The band delivered a set of mostly deep cuts from the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Event at the Hollywood Palladium, in Los AngelesCal Jam 18 Pop-Up Event, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Who is this Holy Shits band?,” asked Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. “We haven’t even met them.” Those standing to the back of the Hollywood Palladium parking lot may not have seen a wink during his cover band Chevy Metal’s set, but all in the crowd were in on the secret: that the Foos were responsible for the Sunday afternoon pop-up, a warmup gig to promote the band’s upcoming Cal Jam Festival, to be held Oct. 5 and 6 in San Bernardino.

Indeed, the Holy Shits were the Foo Fighters themselves, who played an hour-long set comprised mostly of rarities from band’s two-decade-plus career. As frontman Dave Grohl explained halfway through the show, the band wanted to break out songs they don’t usually get to play in their arena- stadium-sized shows. Clearly the Foos took the challenge seriously, busting into “Gimmie Stitches,” a deep cut from the band’s 1999 album “There Is Nothing Left To Lose,” for only the second time in their career.

The non-hits kept coming, with half of the surprisingly small crowd taking in what Grohl called “Foo Fighter Nerd” heaven, and the other half looking perplexed through the drop-D gut punch of “Weenie Beanie,” played for the first time since 2014, and two key selections from the Foo’s seminal “The Colour and the Shape,” “Hey, Johnny Park!” and the epic “New Way Home.” The band encored with the undeniable “Everlong.”

Fans who got there early were treated to another surprise: Queen drummer Roger Taylor blasting his way through “Under Pressure,” while Chevy Metal’s Hawkins sang lead, visibly humbled to be playing alongside a drummer he described as his mentor. You could say the same of those in the audience within spitting distance of Grohl at this superfan dream-show. 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Music

  • Asia Argento

    Asia Argento Axed From 'X Factor Italy'

    “Who is this Holy Shits band?,” asked Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. “We haven’t even met them.” Those standing to the back of the Hollywood Palladium parking lot may not have seen a wink during his cover band Chevy Metal’s set, but all in the crowd were in on the secret: that the […]

  • Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters Stage Free Pop-Up Show for Superfans

    “Who is this Holy Shits band?,” asked Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. “We haven’t even met them.” Those standing to the back of the Hollywood Palladium parking lot may not have seen a wink during his cover band Chevy Metal’s set, but all in the crowd were in on the secret: that the […]

  • Lindsay Kemp'The Kate Inside', Kate Bush

    Lindsay Kemp, Choreographer and Bowie Mentor, Dies at 80

    “Who is this Holy Shits band?,” asked Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. “We haven’t even met them.” Those standing to the back of the Hollywood Palladium parking lot may not have seen a wink during his cover band Chevy Metal’s set, but all in the crowd were in on the secret: that the […]

  • Wild, Wild Country

    'Wild, Wild Country' Composer Scores Vinyl Release for Brothers’ Netflix Hit

    “Who is this Holy Shits band?,” asked Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. “We haven’t even met them.” Those standing to the back of the Hollywood Palladium parking lot may not have seen a wink during his cover band Chevy Metal’s set, but all in the crowd were in on the secret: that the […]

  • Adam Lambert House

    Glam Rocker Adam Lambert Picks Up Sunset Strip Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Who is this Holy Shits band?,” asked Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters. “We haven’t even met them.” Those standing to the back of the Hollywood Palladium parking lot may not have seen a wink during his cover band Chevy Metal’s set, but all in the crowd were in on the secret: that the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad