Foo Fighters Postpone Two Shows After Dave Grohl Loses Voice

“That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl jokes, referencing the U2 frontman’s vocal problems during a concert over the weekend.

Dave Grohl
CREDIT: MARKUS HEINE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Foo Fighters have rescheduled two shows on the Canadian leg of their “Concrete and Gold” tour after frontman Dave Grohl “suffered a loss of voice” after the first date of the tour’s current segment in Seattle. The affected dates are Sept. 4 in Edmonton at Rogers Place and Sept. 6 in Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Grohl is now on vocal rest but in characteristic joking form: “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” he commented, referencing the U2 frontman’s sudden loss of voice during a concert in Berlin over the weekend. In a statement Bono also said he’ll be back with “full voice” when U2’s tour resumes in Germany tonight.

Foo Fighters’ new Edmonton date is now October 22 and the new Calgary date is October 23. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for these new dates. If a refund is required, refunds are available at point of purchase until September 25. The tour will resume September 8 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

The opening act at the Foo Fighters’ Seattle concert on Saturday was Giants in the Trees, the group led by Krist Novoselic, Grohl’s former bandmate in Nirvana. As expected, a mini Nirvana reunion took place during the Foos’ set, in which Novoselic came onstage to play a brief version of “Molly’s Lips,” a Vaselines song that was a Nirvana live favorite, with the band.

