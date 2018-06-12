Fleetwood Mac to Debut New Lineup at iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, to be held September 21 and 22 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, has added Fleetwood Mac to a lineup that includes Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Rae Sremmurd and Logic, among many more. The two-day event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

It will be Fleetwood Mac’s first time performing with new band members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, and the group’s debut performance at the festival, which is geared at the broad audience listening to iHeartMedia’s over 800 radio stations. The announcement arrives ahead of a tour that kicks off in October. Member Lindsey Buckingham left the group in April. It was announced that former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Campbell and Crowded House singer Finn would fill in for Buckingham.

The iHeartRadio festival has traditionally included a veteran act on its lineup. In previous years, Aerosmith, Queen + Adam Lambert and Billy Idol have held that slot. This year, Lynyrd Skynyrd will also be featured.

“It is an honor to be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival for our very first time,” said Stevie Nicks. “The beauty of an event like this is that it is a true representation of the power of radio. It’s an opportunity for artists across all genres to share one stage and what we all love most — music!”

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will be broadcast live across the iHeartMedia network to more than 150 markets and on the CW Network’s CWTV.com and The CW App. A two-night television special is scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman.