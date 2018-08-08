Final Suspect in XXXTentacion’s Murder Turns Himself in to Police

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
XXXTentacion
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, were arrested earlier in connection with the case. The four men were indicted on July 19.

The MC (real name: Janseh Onfroy), was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership on June 18; the suspects fled after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that authorities said contained $50,000 in cash.

The rapper had signed a deal worth $10 million with music distributor Empire to release his next album, according to the New York Times. He had released two full-length albums during his brief career — “17” in 2017 (via Empire) and “?” in 2018 (via Caroline/Universal Music Group) — as well as a number of mixtapes and one-off tracks.

The forthcoming posthumous release won’t drop before October, according to the Times, which quotes Empire founder Ghazi Shami, who says “a significant amount of material” exists.

The late rapper’s following has grown in size since his death, and even before his murder, in spite a short ban from Spotify playlists under the streamer’s former “hateful conduct” policy. “Sad” returned to the top of consumption charts, as did both of his albums to the Billboard 200, and currently boasts more than 380 million streams on Spotify.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • XXXTentacion

    Final Suspect in XXXTentacion's Murder Turns Himself in to Police

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

  • Carrie Underwood ACM Awards

    Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Cry Pretty 360’ Tour Dates - and Pregnancy

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

  • Lou Al-Chamaa Nick Bral

    Sony/ATV Promotes Lou Al-Chamaa and Nick Bral

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

  • FILE - In this Aug. 28,

    Kanye West to Guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

  • Ariana Grande VMAs

    Ariana Grande Teases Her Return to James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

  • Kesha Praying

    Kesha Finds Her Way Out of the Woods in New 'Rainbow' Documentary Teaser

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Mass Appeal CEO Talks New Nas Music, Future Biopic and Rap Doc Boom

    The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening. Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad