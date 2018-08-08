Final Suspect in XXXTentacion’s Murder Turns Himself in to Police

The fourth and final suspect authorities were seeking in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion last month surrendered at his lawyer’s office, authorities in Florida’s Broward County told CNN on Tuesday evening.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright, all 22, were arrested earlier in connection with the case. The four men were indicted on July 19.

The MC (real name: Janseh Onfroy), was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership on June 18; the suspects fled after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag that authorities said contained $50,000 in cash.

The rapper had signed a deal worth $10 million with music distributor Empire to release his next album, according to the New York Times. He had released two full-length albums during his brief career — “17” in 2017 (via Empire) and “?” in 2018 (via Caroline/Universal Music Group) — as well as a number of mixtapes and one-off tracks.

The forthcoming posthumous release won’t drop before October, according to the Times, which quotes Empire founder Ghazi Shami, who says “a significant amount of material” exists.

The late rapper’s following has grown in size since his death, and even before his murder, in spite a short ban from Spotify playlists under the streamer’s former “hateful conduct” policy. “Sad” returned to the top of consumption charts, as did both of his albums to the Billboard 200, and currently boasts more than 380 million streams on Spotify.