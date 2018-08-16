Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane Signs With L.A. Reid’s Hitco (EXCLUSIVE)

Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy.

A new single by Jane is expected in the coming weeks and she has been working with songwriters Priscilla Renae (Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It”), Mozella (Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”) and Jozzy (Monica’s “Just Right For Me”) in addition to producers Nic Nac, Neff-U, JR Rotem, and Blessed from A Pop on additional material.

Hitco is distributed through EMPIRE, the independent company which helped propel such hits as D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, and Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up.”

Reid, who exited Epic Records in May 2017 following an accusation of sexual harassment by a former employee, first worked with Jane when he was a judge on the U.S. edition of “The X Factor” and helped construct Fifth Harmony out of five hopeful contestants — Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Jane. According to sources, Reid himself introduced Jane’s new music to radio programmers at the iHeartRadio summit, currently taking place in New York City.

Jane has been steadily stepping into her own spotlight since 2017, when she was featured on RedOne’s song “Boom Boom” along with Daddy Yankee and French Montana. Fifth Harmony announced its hiatus in March, but Jane has kept busy with projects even outside of music, and is set to appear in the Netflix film, “The After Party, which stars rapper-actor Kyle Harvey.

It’s rare that boy bands and girl groups go on to see so much solo success, but “X Factor” alums One Direction and Fifth Harmony are doing just that. Cabello exited 5H to go solo, signing to Syco/Epic Records, and released a hit album that yielded the No. 1 smash “Havana;” Kordei signed with Keep Cool/ RCA records in April, and released the radio hit, “Love Lies,” with Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist, Khalid; Jauregui has released collaborations with Marian Hill (“Back to Me”), Steve Akoi (“All Night”), and Halsey (“Strangers”), while working on music for a forthcoming solo album. Brooke is also working on a debut album, recently signing to a deal with Atlantic Records and Latium Entertainment, a joint venture with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Jane is managed by Dan Dymtrow and Tara Beikaeat Maverick and booked by CAA.