You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane Signs With L.A. Reid’s Hitco (EXCLUSIVE)

The singer joins a roster that includes Outkast's Big Boi.

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony
CREDIT: Joe Papeo/REX/Shutterstock

Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy.

A new single by Jane is expected in the coming weeks and she has been working with songwriters Priscilla Renae (Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It”), Mozella (Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”) and Jozzy (Monica’s “Just Right For Me”) in addition to producers Nic Nac, Neff-U, JR Rotem, and Blessed from A Pop on additional material.

Hitco is distributed through EMPIRE, the independent company which helped propel such hits as D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, and Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up.”

Reid, who exited Epic Records in May 2017 following an accusation of sexual harassment by a former employee, first worked with Jane when he was a judge on the U.S. edition of “The X Factor” and helped construct Fifth Harmony out of five hopeful contestants — Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Jane. According to sources, Reid himself introduced Jane’s new music to radio programmers at the iHeartRadio summit, currently taking place in New York City.

Related

Jane has been steadily stepping into her own spotlight since 2017, when she was featured on RedOne’s song “Boom Boom” along with Daddy Yankee and French Montana. Fifth Harmony announced its hiatus in March, but Jane has kept busy with projects even outside of music, and is set to appear in the Netflix film, “The After Party, which stars rapper-actor Kyle Harvey.

It’s rare that boy bands and girl groups go on to see so much solo success, but “X Factor” alums One Direction and Fifth Harmony are doing just that. Cabello exited 5H to go solo, signing to Syco/Epic Records, and released a hit album that yielded the No. 1 smash “Havana;” Kordei signed with Keep Cool/ RCA records in April, and released the radio hit, “Love Lies,” with Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist, Khalid; Jauregui has released collaborations with Marian Hill (“Back to Me”), Steve Akoi (“All Night”), and Halsey (“Strangers”), while working on music for a forthcoming solo album. Brooke is also working on a debut album, recently signing to a deal with Atlantic Records and Latium Entertainment, a joint venture with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Jane is managed by Dan Dymtrow and Tara Beikaeat Maverick and booked by CAA. 

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Music

  • Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony

    Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Signs With L.A. Reid's Hitco (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy. A new single by Jane is expected in the coming […]

  • Marc Anthony House

    Marc Anthony Loses Close to a Million Bucks on Sale of L.A. Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy. A new single by Jane is expected in the coming […]

  • Editor, Composer Teamed to Bring Pacing,

    Editor and Composer Delivered Pacing, Mood for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

    Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy. A new single by Jane is expected in the coming […]

  • After Party premiere

    'After Party' Star and Rapper Kyle Wants All Hip-Hop Artists to Make Movies

    Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy. A new single by Jane is expected in the coming […]

  • Music Streaming Revenue placeholder

    Fraud Has Become the Latest Hurdle for Music Streaming

    Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy. A new single by Jane is expected in the coming […]

  • Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day

    Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day as Elvis Presley

    Dinah Jane is the latest member of popular girl group Fifth Harmony to land a solo record deal. The singer has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, Variety has confirmed. She joins a roster that includes Outkast’s Big Boi and newcomer rappers Skinnyfromthe9 and Yella Beezy. A new single by Jane is expected in the coming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad